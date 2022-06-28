the strange punk look of the Hadid sisters at the Marc Jacobs show

Unrecognizable, Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the catwalk of the Marc Jacobs fall-winter 2022-2023 show with a make-up and a hairstyle with a disturbing punk look.

It was on the sidelines of the official Fashion Week calendar that Marc Jacobs presented his fall-winter 2022-2023 show in New York on Monday, June 27. A show that especially marked the spirits by the stunning beauty of the models, in particular those of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The two sisters have indeed walked the catwalk sporting long raven black hair and a clean cut micro fringe perched on their skull which seemed shaved on the sides. Their eyebrows seemed to have been plucked and bleached, accentuating this amazing punk look that made them unrecognizable. A look that looks like it came straight from the metaverse, matching the bowl cuts and other plunging short squares seen on the catwalk of a show that played with extremes.

On the make-up side, Bella Hadid wore mauve eye shadow stretching over the corners of her eyes in an emo “cat eye” style, while Gigi Hadid captured all the light with her shimmering cheekbones, saturated with highlighter.

Bella Hadid at the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show. Instagram/@marcjacobs

The Hadid sisters are definitely not shy. Already last March, at Milan Fashion Week, during the Versace fall-winter 2022-2023 show, they created a surprise by appearing on the catwalk with bleached eyebrows. This time, is it a real physical metamorphosis or just tricks?