The strange Ramsey case: great difficulties with Juve, omnipresent with Wales

This afternoon Juventus will officially kick off the Lazio mission after the two days of rest granted by Massimiliano Allegri, a friendly post on Saturday morning against La Pianese, the Piedmontese Excellence team. Some national teams have already returned, qualifying commitments for the world championships have been closed, longer path for others who, on the other hand, will return in stages from tomorrow to Friday. Among these, one of the strangest and most difficult to explain cases of Madama’s last years: Aaron Ramsey.

From Allegri’s words to the bench.

The doubt about Ramsey’s future at Juventus certainly did not arise in recent weeks, at Juve more than a few questions were asked in the recent past considering the economic weight (almost 9 million per season) of the 1990 class contract. Max Allegri’s summer words had given meaning to the Juventus Ramsey: “He may have a great future as a play in front of the defense“. Words confirmed by the first seasonal outing in Udine with the former Arsenal who started in that portion of the field. From then on, however, between injuries and technical-tactical choices, Ramsey’s role in Juventus changed completely. Out of 16 games played by Madama, the Welshman was absent in 5 due to injury, 5 times he took the field (for a total of 112 minutes, 60 in Friuli) and 6 times he remained seated on the bench. Six minutes in October, out of the league matches since the end of September.

Decisive with his Wales.

To counterbalance this very little black and white presence, the answers provided with the national team shirt where instead of minutes he found some. There are 241 in three outings with the British with 3 goals and 1 assist to the credit. “I know how important it is for me to play for Wales or Juventus, said the 31-year-old from the Welsh retirement, – I just want to do it as much as possible. I still feel in the condition to be able to do great performances and I hope to do so for a long time to come“. A whole different Ramsey, a whole different story. Difficult to give an explanation to this swing, if not with one love story never really blossomed, and repeatedly confirmed also by the vitriolic words of Ramsey himself from the various retreats with the national team between the midfielder and the Juventus world.