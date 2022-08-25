the strange shoes that fashion loves are more comfortable than pretty

In the first quarter of 2021, according to data disclosed by the company itself, Crocs broke its own all-time sales record, consolidating itself as one of those investments as “safe” as a house or a Chanel bag and proving that you don’t have to be graceful, nor do you have to be liked by everyone to succeed. Without a doubt, the pandemic or the paradigm shift of an aspiration haute couture (haute couture) to high comfort (high comfort) in fashion have been decisive elements for this perfect storm to make the popularity of this type of shoe grow like foam; but it is that in September of last year, they predicted that by 2026 they would have doubled their results. With the poise that only the data gives, even if they are only statistical estimates, the rubber clogs managed to put the ‘ugly shoes’ at the height of the Cinderella heels. And even more, they alone had managed to change the meaning of the adjective “ugly”, now tinged with ironic and affectionate connotations.

Following in his footsteps on a paved ground, among the first trends of the new 2022 academic year, other shoes – in appearance, more comfortable than beautiful, everything is said –, once again occupy a leading role on the catwalks, in stores and, very soon, in the most heated discussions on Whatsapp. We have new ugly shoe in the office and guaranteed debate.

Kendall Jenner in Khaite clogs. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

They move with tightrope walker’s balance on the thin line that separates the elegance of mules or slingback shoes from the functionality of sanitary clogs. That’s why they elicit such radical dissent, just like Crocs. On the one hand, they’re the kind of shoe the Olsen sisters would approve of: flat, comfortable, minimalist, perfect for wearing with straight jeans, flowy shirts, and one-size-up broadcloth coats. In this league the model would play downing Khaite with whom we saw Kendall Jenner walking around Los Angeles.