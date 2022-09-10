The strange spots on the hand of Queen Elizabeth II that warned about her health

Two days before the death of the Queen isabel IIa series of photographs triggered the alert for his health.

Queen Elizabeth remained active to the end. On Tuesday, in what constitutes his last public action, he received at Balmoral Palace, in Scotland, the outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss, who remained at the head of the Conservative Party and whom the monarch commissioned to form government, formally making her the new prime minister.

From the outset, that the queen held the meeting at Balmoral and not in London, as tradition dictates, was already a rarity that was explained by the fragility of Elizabeth II’s health.

In addition, the queen looked very thin, stooped, contrary to how she always looked, upright. She was fully supported by her cane.

The images of the meeting revealed another detail: the back of his hands looked bruised.

“Are you sick?”, users questioned in networks when the photos were spread.

There was no explanation as to why the monarch’s hands had that coloration. Earlier Thursday, Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement saying doctors were “concerned” about the monarch’s failing health and recommended that she stay at Balmoral.

A few hours later, it reported the death of the longest-living queen in the United Kingdom.

the october break

The health of the queen, aged 96 at the time of her death, became a matter of greater concern since last October, when it was reported that she was hospitalized to undergo medical tests for which no further information was ever provided.

It was only reported that the doctor recommended rest. A monarch accustomed to being active reluctantly agreed and renounced events like the November 26 COP climate summit; she wasn’t even present at all of her Silver Jubilee events last June to celebrate her 70-year reign.

His contagion of Covid-19, this year, unleashed new alerts, although according to his doctors, he only suffered mild symptoms.