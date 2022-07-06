The strange theory that drug lord Antonio Carrillo, much wanted by the United States, is still alive

Amado Carrillo Fuentes, Mexican drug trafficker who inspired the series The Lord of the heavenswas one of the most wanted capos by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and it is thanks to this that it is still believed that his death was an invention by both Mexican and American authorities. There is a theory that he is still alive and that, at the funeral, he was replaced by a double.

After the death of Pablo Escobar, Carillo became the leader of criminal operations in North America and a person highly respected by the largest cartels. He became the main supplier of cocaine and that led him to be one of the most wanted by the United States government.. He was very elusive and very difficult to locate.

Because the DEA wanted to find his whereabouts at any cost, underwent cosmetic surgery to change her appearance and thus circumvent the security of the countries that were looking for it. The official version says that he died precisely during this proceduresince he had a cardiac arrest after eight hours in the operating room.

Amado Carrilo, The Lord of the Skies, is played by Rafael Amaya in the series that brought his story to the small screen

Apparently, The autopsy indicated that the medical staff gave him a hypnotic drug that, when mixed with anesthesia, caused this heart attack. However, thousands of people refused to believe the information from the authorities and the theory began to circulate that he was still alive and that there were even witnesses who had seen him leave the operation.

Amado was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City under the identity of Antonio Flores Montes, a 42-year-old man from Zacatecas, Mexico. The goal was that, when leaving, no one would recognize him, but was declared dead at 6:00 in the morning and later transferred to the García López Funeral Home for the funeral; He stayed there for a few hours and then they took him to Culiacán, then to Badiraguato.

Amado Carrilo received the nickname of The Lord of the Skies for the number of planes and light aircraft he had

That same afternoon, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Mexico (PGR) issued a statement to report that the capo had died during the early hours of the morning and the DEA endorsed this information. Initially, the most faithful followers of Carrillo believed it, until a week later the body was publicly shown in a coffin and speculation began to be more notorious.

His face was not shaved, so the press pointed out that for the surgery in which he was said to have died, his mustache must have been removed. Also, many thought his body could have been replaced with that of the commander of the District Judicial Police, since he had disappeared in those days and the media had found a resemblance in common, before his death and disappearance.

Finally, in 1999, José Alfredo Andrade Bojórquez published a book that talked about the biography of the capo and the way in which he lost his life. The writer disappeared in November of that same yearsince his work detailed that Amado was not dead.