The strange way Mark Zuckerberg now calls his employees

mark zuckerbergowner of Meta Platformsthe conglomerate that includes Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, changed the way of addressing its employees through a term linked to the new identity of the company made official in 2021.

Is about “metamate” (something like “meta-partner”), as published on his page. Zuckerberg introduced the term in a post in which he reported that the company had updated its values ​​in line with the changes experienced since 2007the global expansion of the business unit and the extension to the “metaverse”, identified as the future of social connection.

“goal, metamatesis about be good administrators of our company and our mission,” says Zuckerberg’s post on Facebook. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and for each other as teammates. Is about take care of our company and each other“, Add.

According to a Facebook tech worker, Andrew Bosworth, the term ‘metamates’ is an idea of ​​the American scientist Douglas Hoffstadter. This was commented on his Twitter account, in which he pointed out that the specialist proposed the name after receiving an email from an employee asking for suggestions after the change of identity.

In the publication, which is characterized as an open letter, Zuckerberg proposes to his employees to focus on the long term impactadvance on a fast track as a company, promote the respect among colleagues and inspire people more. He also expressed to them the importance of moving towards a construction of a distributed work that is not limited by geographical locations.

“At the end of the day, values ​​are not what you write on a website, but what we do every day,” the Facebook owner wrote. “I encourage you to reflect on these values and what they mean to you as we begin work on this next chapter for our company.”

Market impact

Meta Platforms suffered the largest single-day loss in its history on February 3, when its shares fell 26% and its market value fell by more than $230 billion.

His decline followed a disappointing earnings report on Wednesday, February 2, when Zuckerberg explained that the company was dealing with a complicated transition from social media to the virtual world of the metaverse. On Thursday, a company spokesman reiterated his earnings announcement statements and declined to comment further.

Among the reasons that explain the phenomenon, according to New York Times, appears the decline in the number of users on Facebook, the company’s “mother” platform. Specifically, that social network lost almost half a million users during the fourth quarter compared to the previous one.

On the other hand, the rejection of many users means that their activity is monitored, causing Facebook to have less data and, consequently, making it difficult to ad targetingone of the main ways the company generates Profits.

On the other hand, the metaverse appears still wrapped in questions and it is not clear if it will be profitable. It is about the new generation of the Internet and the possibility that users can move from virtual spaces and augmented reality. Zuckerberg invested $10 billion in this technology last year..

