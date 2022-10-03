Entertainment

The strange way that Drew Barrymore has to eat pizza that made it viral

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Nothing is written about tastes, goes the saying that enables all kinds of innovations in gastronomy and combinations that often arouse controversy. The proposal of drew Barrymore leaving aside the pizza dough had a great impact on the networks and left no one indifferent.

Around the pizza there are some cracks such as the acceptance of the pineapple or the debate about whether the fainá should go on top of the slice or under it. On this occasion, Barrymore proposed a very particular option that consists of combining it with a salad.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Physical consequences suffered by Lily Collins for her work in ‘Emily in Paris’ – Publimetro Colombia

10 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis and Landon in court

11 mins ago

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

21 mins ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button