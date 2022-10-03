The strange way that Drew Barrymore has to eat pizza that made it viral

Nothing is written about tastes, goes the saying that enables all kinds of innovations in gastronomy and combinations that often arouse controversy. The proposal of drew Barrymore leaving aside the pizza dough had a great impact on the networks and left no one indifferent.

Around the pizza there are some cracks such as the acceptance of the pineapple or the debate about whether the fainá should go on top of the slice or under it. On this occasion, Barrymore proposed a very particular option that consists of combining it with a salad.

The actress who starred in the film Like it was the first time beside Adam Sandler, shared his way of tasting pizza with his 6.8 million followers through a video posted on TikTok in which he warns: “I’m sure people are going to say: ‘how dare you do this to a pizza? ‘, and I understand it. I feel very guilty about that.”

Each of the pizza variants has its fans and detractors, in a discussion that does not usually have intermediate positions, as well as the preferences about its cooking on the stone or in the mold. As expected, the version of drew aroused public reaction.

Barrymore He detailed the step by step for the preparation of his particular version. First of all, you have to cut a slice of the pizza and separate the ingredients from the top on a plate. In this case, it is olives, vegetables, cheese and tomato sauce. The dough is then discarded.

The next step is to add vegetables like any salad, for example, cucumbers and red onion. Next, you have to season the preparation and it is ready to enjoy.

With a relaxed attitude and being very natural, the actress who rose to fame with the film ET the alien He presented to his fans the particular way in which he likes to eat pizza.

In this way, he created an original dish that he baptized “Pizza Salad”, which would consist of a light version of the traditional Italian recipe. “It’s really crispy and delicious,” he describes Barrymore while savoring your dish. And, with humor, he adds: “This is how satisfying a pizza feels even for those who are intolerant to gluten.”