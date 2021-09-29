News

the ‘Stranger Things’ RPG has a date on PC, Xbox and Game Pass

The Cococucumber development team announces the launch date of Echo Generation by churning out a video that describes the contents of this unique voxel art roleplaying adventure that winks at Stranger Things.

The new experience of the Canadian software house will take us back in time to 1993, thus giving us the opportunity to witness the bizarre events that happened to a group of teenagers from a charming town in the American suburbs.

Each of these guys will have to investigate a series of supernatural events that took place in their village: if from a narrative point of view the title draws deep inspiration from Stranger Things and the films of Steven Spielberg, the approach chosen by Cococucumber to outline the gameplay is leans on the classic mechanics of JRPG with turn-based combat and skills to be upgraded with the help of “battle cards” to be acquired as you progress through the story.

As the hours of play go by, the gang of teenagers to be portrayed will be able to use their acquired powers and items to venture into new areas of the map to face the creatures that haunt their beloved city.

The new Echo Generation trailer sets the release of Cococucumber al’s voxel art adventure October 21: the title will be available on PC and exclusively on console on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, with immediate entry into the catalog of games available “for free” by subscribers on PC or Xbox to Xbox Game Pass.

