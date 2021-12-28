The strangest video game news of 2021

A few days from the end, here is an overview of the most curious news that has happened in one of the most curious years with a gaming background.

2021 was a strange year in many ways. But forget the pandemic and politics for a moment, now it’s time to talk about the really important news: the news about video games. Fortnite has become one of the most surreal experiences you can play for free, players have grown fond of (so to speak …) the character of an incredibly tall vampire and The Matrix Online may have had a more significant impact than Reloaded or Revolutions on the new Matrix Resurrections. .

The strangest news –

This is really the tip of the iceberg, though, when it comes to the strangest gaming news of the past year. And, below, you can find the tastiest details about it. Here is the top ten of news on the strangest video games of 2021.

Ubisoft NFTs –

Ubisoft entered the NFT market with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. It all started this month when Ubisoft allowed players to get in-game cosmetics that they can be exchanged or sold to others players. It has been soft-launched in a limited number of regions but, should it go as hoped, it will be distributed globally (where legally possible) and included in other French publisher titles. Without a doubt, it is one of the ways in which to make your video games bear fruit, you have to recognize it.

Everything in Fortnite –

Fortnite has it all. Fortnite is everything. Fortnite does it all. You can play a battle royal, you can play an Among Us style mode, you can hang out with friends dressed as Naruto or The Rock … the possibilities seem truly endless. Did you know that there was even a short Sonic game, Sonic Origins, playable exclusively within Fortnite? Basically, it’s a platform on its own, which isn’t necessarily a good thing, as noted in a recent article on Epic Games and the metaverse.

A PlayStation game on Xbox Game Pass –

The battle for exclusives ignites, and you can see both Sony and Microsoft buying new studios almost every day to boost their first-party offering. This is the reason why when MLB: The Show 21 from Sony San Diego has arrived on Xbox consoles, and has been made available upon release on Xbox Game Pass, it was such surprising news. It has been theorized that this was the result of pressure from Major League Baseball but, whatever the motivation, the consequence was the biggest pitch ever for an MLB-branded game.

GTA Trilogy is broken –

Grandt Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brought the trio of PS2 classics to modern platforms but it was, for so many reasons, a disaster. The stylistic changes were divisive from the very first images but, upon release, it was immediately clear how something had gone wrong. The weather was buggy, the bridges were invisible, the physics made no sense, the character models they had swaying arms and grotesque proportions – the list of problems was very long.

It didn’t help that these ports were based on the mobile versions, which were already known for their problems, and that some of the beloved soundtracks had been removed. The launcher of Rockstar on PC it was even sent offline for a few days following the release, making all the games of the software house unusable on PC. It was quietly the most controversial launch since Cyberpunk 2077 and not a good performance for games that are nearly two decades old now.

Days Gone? Nothing followed because … –

Days Gone co-director and former Bend Studio employee John Garvin appeared in a video on David Jaffe’s YouTube channel to express his thoughts on Days Gone 2, which was not approved by Sony and never went into full production. “Don’t complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel, if you didn’t support it at launch,” Garvin shared with Jaffe, in addition to a series of self-explanatory comments. “If you love a game, buy it for the full price”.

The popularity of Lady Dimitrescu –

Resident Evil Village’s Alcina Dimitrescu should be a little more fearsome than seductive, but that’s not what the fanbase thought when she first saw the vampire and her daughters. Quickly, tons of memes appeared on social media, while the internet collectively decided that Lady Dimitrescu’s new name would be “mommy”. Then came the mods and they replaced it with The Thomas Train.

Doja Cat loves Final Fantasy XIV –

Celebrities play video games too, that’s true. Sometimes they’re just like real people and all. Last month, Doja Cat made it known on Twitter that he was playing one of the most popular titles in the world, Final Fantasy XIV. The latest expansion, Endwalker, has just been released and Doja Cat is clearly as much a victim of hype as anyone else.

Morpheus is not in Matrix Resurrections because … –

The Matrix Resurrections is not out yet but, from what we have learned so far, Laurence Fishburne will not be returning as the iconic Morpheus. After all, Morpheus died canonically. If you don’t remember that part of the movies, it’s not your fault. The Matrix Online came out after the original trilogy and carried forward the canon of films with multiple storylines in an MMO format. In one of those stories, Morpheus is mortally wounded by a powerful enemy never seen before. Like it or not, that was the end of Morpheus’ story in the Matrix universe, and if Laurence Fishburne were to appear in The Matrix Resurrections, it would likely be some flashbacks.

Chris Pratt is Mario –

Chris Pratt is Mario. It’s not an easy sentence to digest, short as it is. Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong. And the rest of the cast are equally baffling but, no matter how you feel, the Super Mario movie is going to make it. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the Mario series and character, said of Chris Pratt (that not is in the Guardians of the Galaxy video game): “it’s cool”. And it really is.

A man brings Google Maps to the NES –

In 2012, Google did an April Fool’s Day, in which it made people believe they were working on a NES version of Google Maps. It was funny enough, but have you ever wondered if such a thing was ever going to be possible? In 2021, youtuber and hacker ciciplusplus managed to do it for real, working on a working version of Google Maps for NES or Famicom. Could you use it to get home? Probably not. But, it may remain a simple tech demo, but it is impressive, even if not as practical as all the other versions of Maps.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF