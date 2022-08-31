the strawberry smoothie for quick relief

Who has not had a cramp at some time in their life? It is a rather uncomfortable condition, because it causes discomfort when moving the affected part, but also because it can cause severe pain in those who suffer from it.

Although there is no single factor that triggers cramps, there are several aspects that are associated with their appearance, according to the portal of the health entity healthy. Among the causes they list are lack of hydration, muscle overload and a bad procedure when exercising.

For its part, the United States National Library of Medicine, Medline Plus, explains that cramps are more frequent in the legs and are characterized by completely stopping the activity of the lower limb, making movement difficult. The institution’s experts point out that this occurs because the muscle contracts involuntarily.

In addition, they add another factor to the list of situations that can cause a cramp, and this is the lack of nutrients, specifically minerals that are essential for the formation and maintenance of body tissues, such as calcium and the potassium.

In this sense, there are a series of recommendations that can be followed to prevent the appearance of cramps and help relieve discomfort. These include some tips when it comes to food.

How to prepare a strawberry smoothie to combat cramps?

From the Tua Saúde portal they share an easy and quick recipe to reduce cramps and nourish the body, thanks to the properties that are conferred to its ingredients: strawberry and cashew.

The Spanish Nutrition Foundation indicates that the strawberry is one of the fruits that is a source of multiple micronutrients (vitamins and minerals), which are essential for different processes that take place inside the body.

Among the elements that stand out in the nutritional composition of strawberries is vitamin C, a recognized nutrient with antioxidant action, which is why it is ideal for mitigating the damage caused by free radicals in the body.

In addition, its mineral content is highlighted: for every 100 edible grams of the fruit, people obtain up to 190 micrograms of potassium and 25 micrograms of calcium, both micronutrients necessary to maintain the good condition of the tissues and whose deficiency is associated with cramps.

On the other hand, the health portal Tua Saude notes that the cashew is not far behind and is recognized for being a fruit source of vitamins from the B family, characterized by providing extra energy to the body. It also stands out for its contribution of other nutrients such as magnesium.

To make this smoothie, the following ingredients are required:

150 milliliters of coconut water

Cashew (one tablespoon)

Strawberries (one cup)

The preparation is so easy. The first thing is to wash the strawberries very well and cut them into pieces; these are then added to the coconut milk in the blender or food processor. Finally, add the tablespoon of cashew. These ingredients must be processed until a homogeneous mixture without lumps is obtained.

Among other recommendations, from the Sanitas portal they suggest that The possible origin of the discomfort must be identified, since if it is associated with the exercise, it may be necessary to stop the practice until it is adjusted with the expert.

It is also essential to stretch regularly, especially when a cramp occurs, because stretching the muscle can release its pressure. Just as important is good hydration.