The streamer Elesky is not allowed to enter the USA: “Why do they hire you and not an American?”

ORbad news Very bad news: to streamer Elesky has not allowed her to enter the United States to do his job because of a group of airport employees and policemen who have decided not to do theirs well. As the creator herself has reported on her Twitter profile, she has had to return after being detained at the US border in an experience that she defines as “horrible”.

Broadly speaking, and although we will leave you the entire thread so that you can learn first-hand what has happened, Elesky was detained by the police after arriving in Las Vegas. There, after being questioned about the reasons for her trip, received several very derogatory comments. Among some of the most hurtful we can find a “nobody ever goes to NAB Show to play the piano” or “and why do they hire you and not an American?

Elesky’s thread

Without a doubt, the story is very unpleasant. Even more so if we take into account that Elesky is one of the healthiest, happiest and hardest-working content creators in the world. In any case, even if this were not the case, nothing would have justified the behavior of the police who attended the streamer. From here, our most sincere support; We’re sorry you had to go through something like this.

Who is Elesky?

In all likelihood, most of you will already know who Elesky is. In any case, and just in case, I refresh your memory a bit. Elesky is a content creator that focuses its content on the interpretation of musical pieces related to video games. As such, she is one of the most prominent streamers in the field, as well as one of the most talented and hardworking.

She has been part of Giants since January 2021 and is from Asturias. She confesses a fan of Nintendo, she has been creating content for years. Her interpretations stand out, since she has performed live on numerous occasions, although she also takes on many different really fun projects. For example, in some cases he puts live music to video games. When he signed with Giants he stated that he wanted to continue exploring the limits of music.

What is the NAB Show?

The NAB Show is a commercial event produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). It opened in 1923, 99 years ago, and is held in Las Vegas. Its motto has always been “a place where content comes to life”, and it defines itself as one of the biggest media, entertainment and technology shows in the world.

Production covers all types of content, from television broadcasts, radio, content creators, film restoration, CGI, cyber security, news, etc. It is a massive event that addresses dozens of different elements with an attendance of thousands of people.