The streamer who broke the subscriber record on Twitch moves to YouTube

Over the past two years, streaming platforms have achieved a unimaginable peak of ratings, simply record-breaking. The fact, of course, is due to the pandemic that has led millions of people around the world to start entering this world by discovering streamers on Twitch but also on YouTube. For some time now, the Amazon platform and that of Google they challenge each other trying to grab certain influencers able to bring as much public as possible, inevitably increasing revenues. Just in these days it seems that a big Twitch streamer has left the platform to embrace Youtube.

We are talking about Ludwig Ahgren, particularly famous and important in the United States, known mainly for being a eSports commentator. While this news is quite irrelevant in some respects, it must be pointed out that it is a big blow for YouTube that manages to grab a significant Twitch presence with more than three million followers attached.

To testify this passage, a curious video published by the same streamer who is really cynical in some ways. While it may seem like a direct attack on Twitch, the platform seems to have enjoyed the short cutscene wishing Ludwig the best for his future. It must be considered that the 25-year-old on the Amazon platform was considered one of the cornerstones, beating the record of all subscribers, reaching a peak of 283,066.

Ludwig is just the last on the list who moved from Twitch to YouTube. Something is also happening, probably due to amazing purple platform restrictions which are holding back many people, even in our country. We will therefore see in the future what will happen, the fact is that Amazon loses an extremely important figure, and it will probably not even be the last. Let us know your opinion with a comment below in the dedicated section.