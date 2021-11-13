the streaming giant conquers fashion

Emily returns to Paris: the wait is almost over for the second season of the Netflix series which will hit screens on December 22nd, and three words are enough on the matter: “Christmas Shopping”. Yes, because the announcement he has of the revolutionary arrived a few days ago: the coveted wardrobe of the protagonist played by Lily Collins will be available for purchase on the Netflix online store in collaboration with ViacomCBS. Particularly feral news for compulsive shopping fans who will be able to satisfy sudden cravings in a click, particularly significant for the other ways: the streaming platform that expands to the unexplored world of luxury.

But let’s go in order: a buzz has been created around Emily’s looks in the first season that hasn’t been seen since Sex and the city. Not for nothing since everything is sack’s flour Patricia Field, costume designer who dressed Carrie as well as Anne Hathaway in “The Devil Wears Prada”. From the key ring with the Eiffel Tower to the evening dress that winked at Audrey Hepburn it was all a googling in search of the models worn by Lily Collins, with sites, dedicated profiles and so on.

So, a few weeks after the follow-up of the American’s adventures in Paris, some noteworthy advances were published on the official Instagram profile: among others a lilac dress with ruffles and open back that already makes fans of the genre dream and a sheath dress white with red hearts that gives a new meaning to the word “ringarde” (whoever saw the first season knows what we’re talking about). All this – and much more, it is assumed – will be available for purchase on the dedicated website: we already see the fans with the remote control on the left and the smartphone on the right trying to win the new outfits before they go sold out.

The Netflix online store

According to rumors, among the brands that will participate there will be Az Factory by Alber Elbaz, Roberto Coin for jewelry and a series of brands owned by Chanel (which was the primary inspiration for the looks of the previous episodes). Among the accessories available necklaces, bags and bracelets. But this is not Netflix’s first foray into fashion: the Halston series, which saw Ewan McGregor take on the role of the American designer, had created a Halston x Netflix capsule collection, with a series of fiction-inspired clothes produced by the made in the USA.

And now Balmain will do the same for the launch of the western “The harder they fall”: “I was asked to design some garments, which were masterfully integrated into the fantastic context that the talented costume director Antoinette Messam created for the film. – explained the creative director Olivier Rousteing – But, to be honest, I wanted to do much, much more ». So much so that from what comes what and on the Netflix store a collection inspired by the film has arrived, read maxi bags with fringes (4,900 euros), suede jackets but also simple t-shirts with the word Balmain (345 euros). Don’t lie, because we know that at the moment you can’t help but ask yourself, “What if all this happened in the days of Sex and the City?”