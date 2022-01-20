the strengths and weaknesses of Putin- Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

There are those who confess some understanding towards the thesis of encirclement dear to the autocrat, but we must deal with its imperial nostalgia and its true objectives.

Were we wrong to antagonize Vladimir Putin? While the tension around the new Ukrainian crisis grows and the US Secretary of State on a mission to Europe, yes

re-emerges an ancient debate about who lost Russia. TO

the times of Gorbachev, Yeltsin, Medvedev, a more friendly and cooperative relationship between the West and Moscow seemed possible. Is it only the fault of the autocrat Putin and his nostalgia for the empire, if we have fallen into this climate of hostility, or do we also have some responsibility? Regardless of the ideological and value affinities that attract some European rightists and Donald Trump to Putin, there is a school of political realism that is pressing for a revision of the strategy towards Moscow.

In Berlin and other European capitals, the argument is: Russia is a giant that we need both as a supplier of energy (as long as gas is needed, that is, for a long time) and as an outlet for our goods. The escalation of sanctions has perhaps inflicted more damage on Western European companies than on Putin himself. Authoritarian regimes have a remarkable capacity for resisting sanctions: just look at Cuba, North Korea, Iran. Finally, Russian military power imposes concessions, given that Western European public opinion is pacifist and is reluctant to sharp increases in defense spending.

These arguments of the Old Continent are flanked by a thought that comes from the tradition of American realpolitik, the one that inspired Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger to make the strategic turning point of 1971-72: Mao’s opening to China. That ingenious move allowed America to bind to its then weakest opponent (Beijing) to weaken what was the strongest enemy (Moscow) at the height of the Cold War. Today some proponents of realpolitik blame Washington for pushing Putin into the arms of Xi Jinping, making China even stronger than the only real threat for the long-term security of the United States. Finally, there are those who confess some understanding towards the thesis of encirclement so dear to Putin: it is true that compared to the initial scenarios of 1989 (fall of the Berlin Wall) and 1991 (dissolution of the USSR) the Atlantic Alliance has expanded to excess to reach the Russian borders creating insecurity in Moscow.

Some of the revisionists’ arguments are valid, but not all. The comparison with Kissinger’s diplomacy overlooks the fact that Mao in the early 1970s feared imminent Soviet military aggression; his China was exhausted by misery and internal political struggles, isolated from the communist bloc. Putin, on the other hand, has built a fruitful relationship with Xi Jinping. it is obvious that China dominates economically, financially and technologically. Russia, however, has valuable raw materials for the People’s Republic. Furthermore Putin has the courage to act like security provider, halfway between a mercenary and a private police, ready to intervene with his troops to stabilize friendly regimes in Central Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean; while the Chinese armed forces are so far more cautious in their expansion abroad.

The limit of political realism that does not reckon with Putin’s goals. The demands it makes are revealing: it wants to return to the status quo before 1989, push NATO back within its Cold War confines, reconstitute a Russian sphere of influence that reproduces the Soviet one. In the name of Moscow’s security, the West should undertake not only to never enlarge NATO again, but to withdraw its effective forces from the Eastern countries that are already members, abandoning its Baltic or Polish allies to permanent insecurity. . Putin has no nostalgia for communism – he surrounds himself with billionaire oligarchs and allies with the Orthodox Church – for his foreign policy he reveals a geopolitical continuity that goes from the Tsars to Stalin: the ancestral coherence of Russian imperialism.

Like its predecessors, it must challenge one of the fundamental laws of international relations: the principle stated in Paul Kennedy’s classic essay on the Rise and Fall of the Great Powers (1988), that in the long run military and diplomatic weight depends on economic strength. Russia has a lower GDP than Italy, suffers from a more serious brain drain than ours, a petro-state chronically unable to modernize (with the exception of the armed forces). As long as Putin manages to escape the laws of gravity, however, Russia will maintain an international status far superior to its economic dimension. And it will be in vain to delude ourselves that we can attract him to us at a low price. Like his ally Xi, the Russian autocrat is convinced that he is facing a weak, divided, undecided West. It acts accordingly.

The feeling of mastery of the geopolitical game that Putin is able to project must not make us veil. a bluff master: for example, the threat to encircle the United States by deploying strategic troops and weapons to Cuba and Venezuela seems unrealistic. Behind the apparent solidity there are immense questions about the succession of the Strong Men: neither Putin nor Xi have prepared an after. The determination with which Russian troops intervene in Belarus and Kazakhstan also betrays the fear of instability in the belt of autocracies that Putin surrounded himself with. The specter of orange revolutions and their contagion between the citizens of Moscow and St. Petersburg never dissolved. Among those populations it would seem that the values ​​of the West still have some charm, despite the mistrust of the Western model that reigns in America and Europe.