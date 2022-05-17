the strict diet he followed for 10 years

Jennifer Aniston takes great care of her diet. We can see this in her athletic figure that she has preserved for many years. But, although she is a referent of the style of Healthy life For many people, what little did they know is that in order to maintain themselves, they have had to follow a diet for ten years in a row.

Thanks to that strict diet, the Hollywood actress can boast of having impeccable skin and a toned body at 53 years old. But what is the secret? Courteney Cox, a co-star on the series “Friends” revealed what Jennifer Aniston ate for 10 years, something that has brought her good results in the long run.

What is Jennifer Aniston’s strict diet?

According to Courteney Cox, her partner ate a salad known as ‘Cobb’ for ten years. She did it to keep the figure of the protagonist at bay: Rachel Green. In addition, it was a single dish because, being a consistent salad, it did not need a companion.

Its main ingredients were: a cup of Bulgur, two cups of water to cook this wheat preparation in the fire, half a red onion, parsley and a third of chopped mint, a small handful of pistachios, two cucumbers, half a cup of chickpeas, turkey bacon and a handful of diced blue cheese.

The benefits of this salad

With this salad, the actress covered all her nutritional needs. She was able to obtain the amounts of energy and essential nutrients that each person needs to have a healthy body.

The dish is rich in vitamins, minerals, and by containing chickpeas, it had the ideal vegetable protein to satisfy your appetite without gaining weight.

Avocado is rich in fiber and Roquefort cheese has vitamins B2 and B5: the first aid to the proper functioning of the nervous system; while the second lowers cholesterol and triglycerides, improving circulation.