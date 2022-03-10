The strike that can bring the country to its knees since Monday

In the coming weeks in Sardinia there may be a lack of various products on the shelves of the shops, even the basic necessities. The island haulers have announced one strike starting from Monday 14 March at the end of a crowded assembly organized in Oristano. The expensive fuel makes itself heard and truckers are ready to cross their arms in protest against the considerable increases in the last few days of petrol, diesel and methane. At first, there was a rumor of a fifteen-day strike that created panic among Sardinian citizens. In many cities there was an assault on supermarkets, for fear that the total blockage of food transport would become real.
The news, spread through an audio message from a hauler, was subsequently denied by the unions who are organizing the strike next Monday. “Membership will be voluntary – he told theSardinian Union Massimiliano Serra, among the coordinators of the Oristano meeting – but the message must reach everyone. We are ready to paralyze Sardinia to draw attention to an unsustainable situation. It is not only diesel, which has now reached stellar prices, weighing on our pockets, every day there are also rising costs for maritime transport, those for vehicle maintenance and tire replacement. A continuous bloodletting that has now reached levels that are no longer bearable “.
Despite the widespread discontent, however, work is being done to prevent them hauliers can be stopped. The unions have asked for an urgent meeting with the Councilor for Transport of the Sardinia Region. The final decision by the workers depends on the outcome of this confrontation. The margins for mending, in any case, are very narrow. The Trasportiunito association wrote a letter to presidency of the council of ministers and to the chairman of the strike guarantee commission, in which he explained that “The suspension of services has become inevitable, also to protect companies and prevent the exasperated market conditions, caused by the record rise in the price of fuels, from translating into advantages for other subjects in the transport sector, or into charges for contractual obligations that companies in the logistics chain are no longer able to guarantee “.