The striker who would be the best option to reinforce América in the 2022 Apertura

America never stops! The capital complex is consolidating in this final stretch of the regular phase of the Closure 2022restoring the confidence of his fans as he promises to enter the Liguilla and achieve one more glory in the MX League. However, his priority is to find more power in his offense, after the few goals he has.

The Eagles They have registered four forwards, being: Roger Martinez, Henry Martin(both have scored 2 goals after 13 Matchdays), Federico Vinas Y Juan Otero (with 1 goal each), having a very low projection for the requirement demanded by an institution such as America. In response, it has caused the name of German Berterame be linked with the azulcremas for the following campaign and the number of six million dollars that he would have to liquidate the cadre of the capital at Athletic San Luis.

Azael Rodriguez, Getty Images

Effective choice for America

According to the information provided by the account @Bautistats, there is a more favorable choice of Liga MX for the America clubis about Nicholas ‘The Tooth’ Lopezdue to the sporting qualities that he shows in the attack as it results in the attacking duels won, the passes received, but excelling in the goals, in addition to the fact that he was the scoring champion and the best player in the Shout Mexico Opening 2021.

Although, in this Closure 2022, ‘The Tooth’ López has not been valued as would be expected in the table of Michael Herrera, by only participating in nine games, to be only a starter in five, adding 382 minutes of action, he has an annotation in the Matchday 3 in the Tigres vs. Pumas matchup, this factor could help the America club to obtain your purchase more easily and immediately. What do you think of the offensive proposal?