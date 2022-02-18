The striker who would bring Vucetich to Cruz Azul and seat Bryan Angulo

Vucetich and Alexis Vega could reach Cruz Azul

During the last few days, various news have come out that assure the sports media that the Peruvian coach, Juan Reinoso, would be replaced on the bench of the Blue Cross by Jaime Ordiales because he has not been able to fix his personal situation.

It is for this reason that the celestial board would already have several candidates on the table to replace the Peruvian because he is in the middle of the contest, they would have to analyze the options of technicians who are free and without a team.

One of them is the legendary Mexican coach, Victor Manuel Vucetichwhich he has not directed for a few years after being fired by the Chivas from Guadalajara having no expected results at this time, he is free and without a team.

With the arrival of Vucetich The coach could put together a long-term project with the sports director Jaime Ordiales, since the Mexican coach could bring one of his trusted shadows during his stay in Guadalajara and who is one of the most coveted elements at the moment in Liga MX.

Who would be the reinforcement requested by Vucetich for Cruz Azul?

It would be the Mexican striker, Alexis Vega, who could arrive with the light blue if Vucetich is hired as coach of the cement workers. It must be remembered that the offensive contract ends in a few months with those from Guadalajara, so he could sign freely with Cruz Azul.

