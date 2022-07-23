The striking cut of these actors to be part of Oppenheimer

popularity and prestige Christopher Nolan It’s not just a fan thing. Working with a director can be challenging, and many professionals dream of getting the opportunity.

This is why many of them are willing to make sacrifices that perhaps with other projects they would not make. And not only in the case of young or inexperienced, but of established actors who are required for many projects and who have an established name in the industry.

After the monumental Tenetin which Christopher Nolan managed a budget of no less than 200 million dollars, certain cuts had to be made to Oppenheimerthe new work that the director is working on, especially considering that the film about international spies, time travel and a possible Third World War did not collect what was expected (it was not a loss but it did not reach double your investment, which was expected).

Matt Damon, one of those who agreed to lower his cachet

These savings specified for Oppenheimer They were not exclusively for production expenses itself, but included the cachet of the actors. A cast of international stars who accepted a cut your salary usual to be part of the film. Is about Matt Damon, Emily Blunt Y Robert Downey Jr., who will play Leslie Groves, Katherine Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss respectively. The trio of actors decided to accept the discount of 4 million dollars each, providing substantial savings for the production of the film, whose budget is 100 million US dollars.

The gesture, beyond being significant, was compensated with an agreement: they will participate in a percentage of the profits in case they have them, so their role will be almost that of an associate producer, contributing from their talent, work and reputation. for the realization.

Star Downey Jr. will be part of Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer It is based on the biographical novel American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. about the life and work of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film will focus on the physicist as he works in the Los Alamos laboratory during the time of the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the bombs and the subsequent attack on Japan.

In addition to the three actors named, will participate Cilian Murphy, Rami Malek, Jason Clarke, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh Y Gary Oldman. After the publication of the official poster and the confirmation of a teaser (which will be screened together with the film nopeby Jordan Peele), its premiere, scheduled for the July 21, 2023It seems closer and closer.

