The striking prenuptial agreement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have everything ready to get married, including a curious prenuptial agreement.

©GettyJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are two of the most important figures in the film industry and their names captivate global audiences who closely follow the different alternatives in the lives of these celebrities who found themselves romantically after 20 years. Today, this couple is one of the most beloved in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck He came on a negative streak with alcoholism issues that kept him away from DC Extended Universe where he gives life to Batman and he was even going to direct and star in a Dark Knight movie. We can also add his divorce with Jennifer Garner and the short but more than intense courtship he had with the young Ana de Armas as bitter drinks.

Jennifer Lopez She has a film career with hits and misses, while in her personal life her partners like P Diddy, Marc Anthony, Drake and baseball player Alex Rodríguez have so far failed to give her the emotional support she neither needs nor the satisfaction of living a life with someone. which is present in every detail. Something that apparently today with Affleck.

A very special couple!

Now it’s come to light prenuptial agreement such would have been the idea of ​​the protagonist of marry me and which details a series of obligations that both members of the couple must fulfill. Rumor has it that the actor from missing girl He has already signed the document which contains a striking element: they must have sex at least four times a week while they are married.

There are still no more details on the economic clauses behind this agreement, but social networks have already exploded with the detail that has been revealed and many are joking with the intimate activity ofI lo saying that it is the secret of eternal youth that the protagonist of Selena. Of course, she spent decades as a Hollywood figure who was able to establish herself as one of the most desired women.

Yes Ben Affleck? The idol is going through a little storm as they accuse him of using the dating app called Bandaged to bond with reality TV star Emma Hernan sell sunsetwho swears he spoke with the actor before he reconnected Jennifer Lopez. From the environment of the interpreter, they categorically deny this situation and say that they have not used this application for a long time.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂