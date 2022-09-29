The striking reason why the police had to end the filming of ‘Amsterdam’

In his more than 10-year career, margot robbie He has collaborated with directors of all kinds. Martin Scorsese, David Ayer or Quentin Tarantino have led projects starring the actress, but probably none of them prepared her for an endless shoot with David O. Russell.

Robbie is in full promotion for Amsterdam, Russell’s criminal romance in which he shares the screen with Christian bale. In an interview on The Jimmy Fallon Show (via IndieWire) has now confessed that the filmmaker was not able to say ‘Cut!’ and finish the production of the film.

“He never said ‘Cut!’ in this film. Technically, we never got to finish,” the actress has stated. It was the police of Pasadena, Los Angeles, who had to intervene to finish the filming due to curfew concerns. “They grant you permission to shoot somewhere. We were in Pasadena and we had run out of time,” the actress recalled.

“We were supposed to leave, but we didn’t. The producers were freaking out, David was still shooting and Christian [Bale] was still acting” he has recounted, “By the end, the Pasadena police were on set with us saying, ‘Stop. You have to stop. You guys have to stop, please.’

As Robbie has told, an agent had to shout that the shooting was over for the production to come to an end. “Everyone heard that she was done, she left the team and started to clean up,” she has claimed: “I thought, ‘Wow, an agent from Pasadena has finished this movie.’ It was amazing.”

Without a doubt, working with Russell has been quite a work experience for the Australian: “There is no day like it. She doesn’t want to stop, she could go on for life. And the same goes for Christian. They both gave themselves to this movie and their work.”

A criminal romance for Robbie and Bale

David O. Russell returns to directing after Joy (2015) with Amsterdam, a film that, from the outset, attracts for its stellar cast. In addition to Bale and Robbie, we have Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek and a long list of other famous actors and actresses.

The film, which hits theaters on November 4 of this year from Disney, is a romantic adventure about three friends (Bale, Robbie and Washington), two soldiers and a nurse, who find themselves involved in one of the most secret plots in American history.

