The Strokes and Doja Cat: games of seduction in the finale of Saturday at Lollapalooza Argentina

Julian Casablancas, from The Strokes (Chule Valerga)

And then Julian casablancas took another drink from one of his three red glasses, turned to face the rest of the group. The Strokes and complained about the microphone: “Are we ever going to give a normal show in Argentina?”. But before it sounds like a rebuke to the band, the singer turned to his audience and smiled: “Don’t get me wrong, this IS normal.”, sealed Casablancas, sarcastic and amused by the fact that the five of them did not agree on how they should start with the next song. But what did it matter: at the end of Saturday in Lollapalooza Argentina 2022, New York rockers went local again with a charming, dirty and sloppy set. Just as they are.

100 thousand people and a high expectation for this moment that had been throbbing a loteven before those hilarious photos of the front man in the country: the one in which he is with a mantecol in his hand just arrived in Ezeiza or that other one with an informal look – an Argentina National Team shirt matching destroyed red espadrilles – at the door of the hotel where he spent his last three days.

On stage, there is no etiquette either. Black glasses, armored eyes, a long and worn overcoat, humor and attitude between Luca Prodán and Liam Gallagher: Casablancas took off his chinstrap and a handkerchief, shook his left fist (in which he wore a knitted glove; in the other hand, a motorist’s glove) and together with Albert Hammond Jr.., Nick Valensi, Fab Moretti and Nikolai Frauture they built one trifecta that would draw the script of the show from now on. “Bad decisions”, “You only live once” and “Under control” represented, respectively, one of The New Abnormal -his latest album-, a hit and a not-so-visited gem from his early days.

Albert Hammond Jr., of The Strokes (Chule Valerga)

The public? Very choppy up front, calm though connected further back. At times, these “parallels” met, like when the first chords of The Adults are Talking: the theme one of the album that they released in the most hermetic time the pandemic caused a popular cry followed by a sigh, that made it clear that these songs saved thousands of people from confinement.

The same fervor had the neon eighties of “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”, with its indestructible melody and so typically stroke that it was so chanted that it caught the singer’s attention. “You have a better voice than any audience,” praised Casablancas. In passing, he celebrated that in the country there is “a lot of funny girls”, although later he retraced his steps. “I think there is something wrong with what I said, being 2022. Oh, I just got cancelled, but it was fun. I love all genres in Argentina!”, Julian said to make his people laugh for the umpteenth time.

An attempt at a tropical valley in “Razorblade” sounded like wanting to renew the seduction with the Argentines. And later they insisted on that when they wanted to replicate the cumbiero remix of “Reptilia” with blood traction, the one they had used as intro at his last show in the country (2017, also at Lollapalooza). But the joke was unsuccessful and they decided to go all out with the punk rage of the original version.. The stern look of Lou Reed from transformer in the chest of Albert Hammond Jr. he seemed to disapprove of the sequence, although on the back of the guitarist there was also a “Rock n Roll Animal” (the title of a live album by Reed, perhaps the spiritual guide of this band) that justified any blunder.

Meanwhile, the dry echo of factory reggaeton Justin Quiles it came from the bottom and cut the weather between songs. Frayed and somewhat annoyed, the Strokes went on a short break, after which they returned for one last volley: “Killing Lies,” “New York City Cops” and “Ode to the Mets” marked a sweet, melancholy ending that was almost unheard of. fired.

Julian Casablancas before he started singing with The Strokes

“Argentina!”, greeting Doja Catsyllable by syllable and with auto tune, to ask for backing vocals before “Addiction”. It wasn’t necessary, because her people were already there, totally magnetized by her sexy charisma. With other weapons and a different audio, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini -such is her real name- also appealed to seduction games before the local public to finish putting them in her pocket.

Mischievous and self-assured, Doja put her breast to the cool of the Buenos Aires night, took the best of her records to serve an ultra-feminine distillate (explicit in Planet HERthe newest) from his long, pink microphone as he walked back and forth between his female dancers on a staircase and danced to his rock musicians.

Doja Cat

His music draws from R&B and hip hop and alters it with a pop filter both princess and Prince. Thus, the start with “Juicy”, the hit “Kiss me more”, the cut versions of “Shine” and “Talk Dirty” and the end with “Say So”, were among the most celebrated of his debut in the country.

Doja Cat and her game of seduction

And if we talk about charming women, we must name the actress Megan foxwhich was between anvils on one side of the Flow stage, enjoying her boyfriend’s music Machine Gun Kelly and his fiery show. Closer to the guitar than to rapping, Colson Baker led a dose of pyrotechnic pop punk that made a dent in the enthusiasm of the public that celebrated with some pogo and little screams.

Machine Gun Kelly in action

“I’ve never seen so many people together like this”, said MGK surprised by how the crowd reacted to his energetic start. And he decided to give them back their energy with songs like “concert for aliens”, “emo girl”, “drunk face” and even a cover of paramore (“Misery Business”).

Megan Fox enjoyed her boyfriend’s show Machine Gun Kelly on the side of the stage

During the afternoon and among the national shows, the one of He killed a motorized policeman. The rockers from La Plata took advantage of their time to compress the roundest of their repertoire (“La noche eternal”, “Chica de oro“); to dedicate “with love” the song “El Tesoro” to the rapper Dillom, that he was watching them from very close; and they even winked at The Strokes with a bit of intro from “Last nite” before his “Yoni B”.

He killed a motorized policeman (Chule Valerga)

“I don’t know what’s going on in this place / everyone is younger than me“, singing Motorized Santiago in “Strange World” And unintentionally, those verses summarize what anyone who walks among the proposals of Lollapallooza -five stages, dozens of corners- can feel, regardless of their age. There will always be something newer to see.

