The Strokes, Lorde and the new Thom Yorke, in a dark and distorted night

Barcelona is full of music lovers. It is enough to get on the Metro, stroll through the Cathedral or visit the clothing stores to see young people and not so much with their Primavera Sound bracelets. Everyone making time this Friday the 10th to see bands like The Strokes, The Smile (the new ex-Radiohead Thom Yorke) or soloists like Lorde. It will come.

Meanwhile, spring is radiant here in Catalonia. More than 20 degrees, crowds on the boulevards, in the port area, on the coastal walks and, of course, adventurers who are not a bit afraid and are capable of jumping into the sea (it wasn’t so cold, ok).

Cosmopolitan city, it is common to walk through the small cobbled streets of the Gothic Quarter and hear all kinds of languages, not just Spanish and Catalan. But these days and with this festival, that is even more noticeable.

Needless to say, when seeing the bracelets in which they walk next to each other, the glances become complicit, as sharing a secret that is not so secret: More than 500,000 people will pass through the six days of Primavera Sound, at a rate of 85,000 per day. And they get noticed. But let’s go to the music.



Julian Casablancas, leading The Strokes, this Friday at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Photo EFE/Alejandro Garcia

A party that started early

As we said yesterday, Primavera Sound 2022 has 14 stages in the Parque del Forum, so you have to juggle (that are counted in kilometers at the end of the day) to try to see as many musicians as possible, since there are many and very good ones.

For this chronicler, the day began with Sampa The Great, artist born in Zambia, raised in Botswana and developed as a musician between Los Angeles and San Francisco. She is a singer, but she also raps and has enough personality to title her debut album, which she presented here, as The Return (Return). So where does it come back from? We don’t know but we can infer where it is going: stardom.

Sampa played at the Benince, one of the alternative stages, where there was a lot of action today.

In the Plenitude, another of those who are not the main ones, a while later he made himself heard Cautios Clay (he does sound like Cassius, but he didn’t hit anyone).



The American singer Joshua Karpeh, better known as Cautius Clay, at the Primavera Soun in Barcelona. Photo EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Cautios Clay sings, plays guitar, flute, sax and drums and one of his songs –Cold War– sounded in an Olivia Wilde movie, booksmartand it was also sampled -that is, its melody was taken- by Taylor Swift. And that for now he only released singles, Deadpan Love It will be their first album, full of Rhythm and blues.

Of the Argentines, this Friday was the turn of Khea, who endorsed his ability to trap on the Tous stage (how far is he from the rest).

On the main stages, too

But just as the alternative stages are filled with surprises and also with established artists, in the main ones -El Estrella Dam and Pool & Bear- (wonderful) things do not stop happening.



Soul, funk, gospel, blues and rock and roll: all black music in the voice of Brittany Howard, at Primavera Sound 2002, in Barcelona.

For example, the performance of Brittany Howardwhom we saw at some Lollapalooza in front of the alabama shakes. Guitarist and singer, blues, funk, soul, gospel and all black music together pass through his throat. She also reinforces her position as a church pastor, but to give an inclusive messagewhich includes many We and more Us (versions of us).

His show was followed by a crowd that danced to his big band (all in red and black): three guitars, two keyboards, a drummer, a bass and two backing vocalists. Britt The Queen sounds in a song And it’s not too big for the queen. least of all when she hits her heart by mentioning Georgia, who is not alone in her mind (nod to Georgia on my Mind).

When Brittany finished, Pull & Bear got on stage lorde. Billie Eilish’s background in terms of precocity and darkness of her songs, today she is no longer so sad or overwhelmed. She enjoys the stage and deliver a concept show, with a mixed band dressed in beige suits and a set with a ladder and a wheel. She, however, is still in black.

Even if you smile more than once, be grateful to be back in Barcelona and emphasize that your favorite season is spring. Lorde grew up and it shows in many aspects.

There is time to listen to a deep male voice, almost baritone. It is giveonwho is on the Cupra stage and dazzles with that cavernous tone Justin Bieber fell in love with to the point of including it in his super hit Peaches. She only sings 20 seconds on that song, but she made history and gave her the necessary badge to get to Barcelona Sound.



Brittany Howard, the voice of Alabama Shakes, now soloist at Primavera Sound 2022, in Barcelona.

The slave schedules

Things start to get complicated when it’s The Strokes’ turn. Old acquaintances of Argentines, they have come to the country repeatedly and will return for the first Argentine version of Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, next October and November.

It is that the group of Julian Casablancas and Albert Hammond Jr. he begins to develop one success after another. But we already saw them close Lollapalooza 2022 and -we promise- we will see them again in Buenos Aires before the end of the year. So don’t be offended and let us run to the Benince, because the show is about to start. The Jesus and Mary Chainthe band of the Reid brothers and fundamentals of the noise rock.

How to explain the Jesus. Let’s try: the most distorted rock guitars and sad poetrydownright depressing. Her debut album psychocandy (1985), has the hallmarks of a classic, and they followed suit. Sometimes they lowered the distortion a bit, but the message was the same. His concert, lasting more than an hour and a quarter, was of the best of the festival.



The Jesus And Mary Chain. Photo File Clarin

But the night does not end there, in another of the alternative scenarios, the Cupra, a beautiful amphitheatre, The Smile, the new band of ex-Radiohead Thom Yorke. Undoubtedly an ironic name for some sad, complex melodies, in which Yorke sings and plays mostly bass, although he also plays some keyboards.

Yes, Primavera Sound is a different festival. It has the same as the rest (gastronomy, all kinds of activities from pedaling to blend your own juice to continuing to pedal to charge your cell phone battery), but music is in the foreground and is not negotiated. Looking for more quality than reproductions on platforms like Spotify or YouTube.

And the music lovers who took over Barcelona appreciate it and have been coming to Primavera Sound for 20 years.

Primavera Sound will arrive in Buenos Aires for the first time. The musical event will begin on October 14 in the Olympic Park and will continue, from November 7 to 13, in the Children’s Park and in other venues throughout the capital, with a production by Primavera Soun Barcelona and DF Entertainment.