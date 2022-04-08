The Strokes: They catch Julian Casablancas eating tacos at CDMX | VIDEO

There are celebrities who have visited Mexico City (CDMX) who have been seen walking the streets of the capital and the metropolitan area. Like for example, the model Emily Ratajkowski who was caught eating quesadillas in a post.

Also, in 2016 it was seen Chris Martin who along with his band, Coldplay recorded some scenes for the video of the song “A Head Full of Dreams” in the corridor Rome Countess quite naturally.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski was seen at the quesadilla stand. | PHOTO: Special

And one of the most surprising visits was that of the successful singer Dua Lipa who took the opportunity to visit Naucalpanspecifically “El Nido de Quetzalcóatl” where he had a photo shoot in 2021.

On this occasion, Julian casablancasvocalist of The Strokes, was captured at a birria taco stand in the country’s capital. The moment was shared by the account @conciertos_mx.

A photo of the singer was also published with his partner, who was smiling, while Casablancas raised his hair and made a gesture of displeasure

Through Twitter, users have the suspicion that it could be raw or even drunk, however many wanted to find him in the street eating tacos.

The singer is in CDMX. | PHOTO: Instagram @conciertos_mx

It was April 2 when The Strokes showed up at the Tecate Pa’l Norte Festivalin MontereyNuevo León and will be on May 19 when they will be presented at the Sun Forumso it is possible that the band will stay in Mexico for a few days, however there is still nothing confirmed about their stay in CDMX.

