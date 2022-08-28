The strong criticism of a US congresswoman with President Petro, what did she say?

The relationship between the United States and Colombia continues on the right track since Gustavo Petro is in power. Contact has been close and both parties are willing to work together for mutual interests.

But in the face of this good relationship, María Elvira Salazar, a Republican congresswoman from the United States, was skeptical and cautious, since, as she mentioned weeks ago, the treatment of the Colombian president has been differential. The position of the Cuban-American is radical against some announcements that the president has made, focused on the decisions and laws that he will implement in his government.

Recently, the congresswoman caught the attention of social network users with a series of contents in which he rejected and showed his position against Petro’s initiative on the possible legalization of cocaine. Salazar turned to his official account on the digital platform to express his discomfort and concern about the consequences that this may bring.

“Petro has not been in power for a month and we are all already concerned. Now he is likely to legalize cocaine, which will affect us here in Miami. I join the Colombians in my District to denounce the follies of Petro. May God bless my brothers from Colombia!” the Cuban-American wrote in a trill.

The US congresswoman also stated that these actions of the current president of Colombia would use the income collected from that substance to reinforce certain ideologies in the country. On her official Instagram account, Salazar shared a video, recorded from the 27th District, in which she appears accompanied by Colombian leaders who do not agree with the legalization of this drug either.

“We are extremely concerned about this new initiative by President Petro of wanting to legalize cocaine. Cocaine is one of the most addictive products in the world. Not only that, but legalizing drug traffickers will give that group of satraps, who do nothing but harm our children, a legality that they have not had until now.”, he says in the content, where he already has more than a thousand likes and gathers several comments of support.

“They are going to allow the association that there is going to be now between Maduro and Petro to make Venezuela a springboard to send that cocaine, which would then be legal, to the entire United States. Only at this moment does the United States manage to capture less than 10% of the cocaine that enters this country. Can you imagine if the cocaine is then legal? And not only that, but it will give power, money, influence to a narco-socialist state, ”she added in the post, where she appears accompanied by other people.

Similarly, the American official referred to another issue that a journalist told her through this digital space, where he mentioned the decision made by the president not to bomb the guerrillas that were in Colombian territory. The man expressed the concern that there was among some inhabitants of the country and the changes that this would mean in the functioning of the government.

“Colombians in my District have also expressed concern about this decision. I am very attentive from the Foreign Relations Committee to see how the United States can respond to this satrap. Thank you, Mario ”, responded María Elvira in another trill, where she indicated that she would put a magnifying glass on these movements of Gustavo Petro.

For the moment, the Colombian government has not commented on the matter, taking into account that these versions have emerged in recent days in the midst of the president’s talks with other control agencies.