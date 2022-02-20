The strong message of Christian Nodal at the concert in Honduras after finishing with Belinda

Christian Nodal and Belinda continue to give what to talk about after their recent love breakup. Both have launched hints through social networks, making it very clear that their relationship has not been on good terms.

In his most recent concert in Honduras, Nodal took the situation to another level after a strong message clearly directed at Belinda, despite not having named names.

“The following song was composed at a time in my life, about four or five years ago, when I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life couldn’t be bought, things like loyalty, respect, love, fidelity, trust, a good friendship”, were the words issued by the artist as an introduction to one of his songs.

The message was clearly understood by her fans present at the show, who immediately began to shout Belinda’s name.

Straight to the jugular, #Nodal send message to #Belinda I wrote the following song at a stage in my life about 4 or 5 years ago where I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life couldn’t be bought, things like LOYALTY, RESPECT, LOVE, FAITHFULNESS, TRUST. . pic.twitter.com/wQSPqYwbaE – Gossip No ���� Like (@ChismeNo)

February 19, 2022





The video went viral on social networks, being taken up even by international media and entertainment journalists. However, not everything was support for the singer, since there were also messages against him from social network users.

“He does not know loyalty, or respect, or love, or trust”, “I took a millionaire ring out of the nopal”, were some of the comments made by those who support Belinda.

Nodal and Belinda had become one of the public’s favorite couples, since it seemed that their relationship was going great, even becoming committed, which is why the Mexican regional singer gave a ring valued at three million dollars. .

So far, the specific cause that led to the end of their relationship is unknown, but it is rumored that Belinda requested a $4 million loan from Nodal to pay a debt that she supposedly has with the Tax Administration Service (SAT) in Mexico.

Another of the speculations that circulates on the internet is that Nodal would have been unfaithful to Belinda with one of his exes.