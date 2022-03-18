the strong message that Arnold Schwarzenegger sent to Vladimir Putin to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

The actor recognized for his role in terminator sent a message to Russian citizens and members of the military to applaud his decision not to support Vladimir Putin during this “military operation” and report what is really happening in Ukraine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of the State of California, has shown his position against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to the Russian president and accused him of being the cause of the conflict between both nations that has ended the lives of thousands of people.

Through a nine-minute video posted on his social networks, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his point of view on this problem and the need to stop it before it continues to take the lives of innocent people.

Due to this situation, the 74-year-old actor urged President Vladimir Putin to “stop the war”since he was the cause of that conflict and it is in his power to stop it before it is too late.

“Ukraine did not start this war. Neither the nationalists nor the Nazis. Those who rule in the Kremlin started this war. To President Putin, I say: you started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war,” he stated.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was the first Western movie star to shoot a movie in Moscow, called on Russian citizens not to support this conflictsince Putin is not interested in the welfare of the population.

Similarly, the former governor of California expressed his admiration for all the people who protest against the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“The world has seen his bravery. We know that they have suffered the consequences of his bravery. They have been arrested, they have been imprisoned and they have been beaten. You are my new heroes,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Austro-American actor also stated that the purpose of this video was to try to make Russian soldiers more aware of the conflict between the two nations and to stop the attacks ordered by Putin in Ukraine.

Several years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has consistently criticized Vladimir Putin and his authoritative decisions.

In 2018, the actor from terminator He strongly criticized then-US President Donald Trump for having met with the Russian president and called him a “little wet noodle” for accepting Putin’s proposals.