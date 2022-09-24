The strong statements of Jorge Ramos on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos referred to death of the Queen isabel II in his column opinion. And he did not focus precisely on the farewells and messages of condolences that the Royal family received, on the contrary, the belief that the writer also has about the historical role that he played is known. monarchs on the history of the humanity. And so, his statements were strong to the point of titling his article: “For a world without Kings neither queens”.

Leaning on data historical records, the journalist reviews the resume, which precisely No it is impeccableof the monarchs during their centuries in the crown Situations that were more aggravated in the past but that currently continue to retain nuances that are not exactly pleasant. “History is indelible. Queen Elizabeth II of England was a great representative of the tradition, continuity and strength of the British monarchy. But she was also the symbol of a past of colonialism, abuse and racism of a powerful empire,” she wrote. .

Jorge Ramos: “For a world without kings or queens”.

“In an increasingly diverse, multiethnic and multicultural planet, we have educated our sons and daughters to fight for what they want, not to think that they deserve it by inheritance or by birth. It is meritocracy and the award of effort as an objective despite the enormous inequalities and disadvantages with which millions of people grow up,” Ramos said.

His analysis shows with objective data how despite the fact that a majority of people over 65 continue to support these titles, young people between 18 and 24 are totally in against of this system.

Jorge Ramos rejects the system of monarchies today.

As a good connoisseur of the history of Latin America, and also a witness to all the harsh events that he has had to cover, Jorge highlighted how his peoples reject to those who feel divinely higher to the rest. They have experienced it first-hand during times of independence and bloody dictatorships, some still in force today.

Related news

“I am convinced that a world without kings and queens is much better. Freer, more democratic, more diverse, more egalitarian. We must bet on merit, talent and work, not on inheritance. For our children and for the new generations, it’s about time we start telling stories backwards”, concluded the writer.