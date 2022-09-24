News

The strong statements of Jorge Ramos on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos referred to death of the Queen isabel II in his column opinion. And he did not focus precisely on the farewells and messages of condolences that the Royal family received, on the contrary, the belief that the writer also has about the historical role that he played is known. monarchs on the history of the humanity. And so, his statements were strong to the point of titling his article: “For a world without Kings neither queens”.

Leaning on data historical records, the journalist reviews the resume, which precisely No it is impeccableof the monarchs during their centuries in the crown Situations that were more aggravated in the past but that currently continue to retain nuances that are not exactly pleasant. “History is indelible. Queen Elizabeth II of England was a great representative of the tradition, continuity and strength of the British monarchy. But she was also the symbol of a past of colonialism, abuse and racism of a powerful empire,” she wrote. .

