The strong warning of the United States to Russia if it uses nuclear weapons

Washington – The United States warned the government of Vladimir Putin on Sunday that any use of nuclear weapons will have “catastrophic consequences” for Russia, since the North American country and its allies will respond “decisively”.

This was stated by the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in an interview with CBS News in which he said that the possible use of nuclear weapons for the first time since World War II must be “taken very seriously”.

“We have communicated directly, in private, at very high levels to the Kremlin, that any use of nuclear weapons will have catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and our allies will respond decisively.”assured the adviser.

In a televised speech last Wednesday, Putin mentioned the “weapons of the future” to warn NATO that Russia has an “unparalleled” nuclear arsenal that allows it to counter any Western threat.

“I want to remind you that our country also has different offensive systems and, in some components, they are more modern than those of NATO countries”threatened.

In Sullivan’s opinion, both in public and in private, the United States has been “clear and specific” about what a possible use of nuclear weapons would entail, since the government of Joe Biden “will respond decisively,” he insisted.

The United States, added the government adviser, will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend the country and its democracy and recalled that more than $15 billion in aid for weapons and air defense systems have already been provided.

In the interview, Sullivan also referred to the current situation of the Russian Army and assured that the massive call for citizen mobilization “is not exactly a sign of strength or confidence”, but “a sign that they are suffering a lot on the Russian side. ”.