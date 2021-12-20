The struggle for social justice as an act of love and transgression

Rest in peace Gloria Watkins, aka bell hooks. I hope you will allow me to call you. You have captured minds and hearts with many of your simple, but not simplistic, writings like Talking Back. Thinking feminist, thinking black with the adorable and lucid essays on various themes and the pain felt by the multiple oppressions at the intersections of race, gender (including sexual orientation, the scourge of homophobia) and social class. The same goes for the acclaimed Feminist Theory from Margin to Center in which you deepen the intersectionality with other oppressions in view of the battles for women’s justice. You have found a kindred spirit in Paulo Freire despite what you have defined as the “phallocentric paradigm of liberation”. His two books that you cite most often are Pedagogy of the Oppressed And Education for Critical Consciousness. You didn’t have the opportunity to do a dialogic book with Paulo even though you admitted that it would be your deepest desire: what a great conversation that would have been! You rocked the foundations of white feminism with yours Ain’t I a woman which has received a lot of criticism, but also aroused great admiration. You told of the difficulties you had in finding a publisher for this book by the subtitle ‘Black women and feminism’. Really respect yours Teaching to Transgress with your essay on Freire, previously published in Paulo Freire: A critical encounter, a memorable anthology of essays on the Brazilian educator by Peter McLaren and Peter Leonard. What a coincidence that you left just in the year of the centenary of Paulo Freire’s birth. You have addressed issues such as the hegemony of a blond and white feminism, represented by Madonna, criticized in a penetrating way in Outlaw Culture. You’ve been too prolific in books like Teaching Community where you dwelt on feeling tired and needing a break. Reading that book I felt (maliciously?) To whisper “Yeah, maybe it was time!”. The book confirms everything you complained about. You feel the pressure of the publishing industry that wants one product after another, like in the record industry. This does not take away any credit from your work full of love for humanity and for the suffering of all those who make themselves felt as marginalized.

Exemplary as a writer in English, you have been translated into various languages ​​and your impact can also be felt outside the USA and Great Britain as evidenced by the title of Doctor Honoris Causa received by the Universitas Alma Mater Studiorum of Bologna or the constitution of the Instituto bell hooks -Paulo Freire in France. Your conversations with Rev. Cornel West have been legendary, as has the chemistry between you two that emerges in Breaking bread. I saw and felt your charisma and, dare I say, your magnetic power firsthand in a speech you gave in 1992 at York University in Toronto. I was then a student at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education / University of Toronto (the other university in the city) where your writings were essential reading. I felt I had to be there. At least three rooms were packed. Climb from downtown in York and listening to you was one of the best moments of my studies in Toronto. You reminisced about your youth and talked about Malcolm X and the legacy he left us. At the time, Spike Lee was bombarding us with lines about the upcoming Malcolm X movie, with Denzel Washington in the lead role. I remember, during the debate with the public, when a person expressed opposite opinions to yours and was loudly overwhelmed with boos. You immediately silenced them by reminding us that everyone has the sacrosanct right to speak up and assert their positions without intimidation. You could feel the spirit of Voltaire in you. This was really class of you.

Despite your great fame as a feminist writer and speaker, you give me the impression that you have always kept my feet on the ground, never forgetting your origins. You tried to ‘stay close to home’ (Keeping Close to home) as you write by title in one of my favorite essays from Talking Back. I was offering this piece as a read to future teachers in the Sociology of Education course at my University of Malta.

The news of your disappearance was devastating. I can imagine you in heaven arguing and generating warmth and love with Audrey Lorde, Stuart Hall, Aretha Franklin, Paulo Freire and Toni Morrison, along with that maternal great-grandmother from whom you took that pseudonym you wanted to write in lowercase letters as a sign of respect for your ancestral relative and not to get confused with the original Bell Hooks. bell, you will always be loved as you yourself have loved so much and so many. To put it in English: “Rest in Power”.

