The students occupy the gymnasium of Antonietti in Iseo

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Today around 1.30 pm, about a hundred students from the technical institute Antonietti di Iseo have decided to occupy the gym of their school. “The choice was made following the decision taken by the authorities, and communicated with minimum notice, to use the building for the construction of the vaccination hub for the lower Sebino area»Let the students know through a press release.

And they add, through the words of Gilberto Genesi, representative of the Antonietti school: “We are absolutely not protesting the vaccination campaign in itself, the success of which we believe to be fundamental to tackle the pandemic – declares -. What we do not accept is to be subjected to blackmail between the right to health and the right to education, given that taking away our gym means denying us a substantial part of our school experience ».

For its part, the Municipality of Iseo he distances himself from the protest demonstration, and at the same time undertakes to find a solution as soon as possible to find suitable spaces for the physical activity of the boys and for Iseo Basketball. “I dissociate myself from this manifestation – remarked the mayor Marco Ghitti -. Who manifests does not understand what the gravity of the situation is at this moment, it is necessary to vaccinate to prevent another wave caused by the new variants from blocking us again ».

And he adds: «In the city council I declared that, together with the principal Diego Parzani of the Antonietti institute, we were finding alternative solutions for the children’s physical activity. In the next few days I hope to also solve the problem of the Iseo Basket“.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it