The studio didn’t want Will Smith to star

It has now been 25 years since what arrived in theaters around the world Independence Day, film ornever cult directed by Roland Emmerich. For the occasion, both the director and the producer-screenwriter Dean Devlin participated in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. The two revealed how the studio that was supposed to produce the film didn’t want the film’s protagonist to be Will Smith (here the 10 best performances of the actor), as a black actor.

Ethan Hawke was also on our list, but at the time I thought he was too young – Emmerich explained. It was pretty clear that it had to be Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. This was the combination we thought. The studio said, “No, we don’t like Will Smith. It is not suitable. It doesn’t work for international markets “

Devlin added

They said, “And pick a black guy for this part, you’ll kill the box office receipts in foreign markets.” Our response was, “Well, the movie is about space aliens. It will go very well abroad ”. It was a great war and Roland really stood up for Smith. In the end we won that war ”.

It was just before shooting and we still hadn’t blocked Will and Jeff – concluded Emmerich. I put my foot down. “Universal reps call every day, so give me these two actors or I’ll move there.” I don’t think it would have been a chance to actually move the studies, but it was a big threat

Independence Day He eventually came out with the director’s desired cast and grossed $ 817 million worldwide, becoming the highest grossing film of 1996 and the second highest-grossing film in world cinema history at the time behind only Steven’s Jurassic Park. Spielberg.

So it seems that Will Smith has not ruined the box office of the international markets.

