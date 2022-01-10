The study: how Omicron began to spread in South Africa and then around the world

LONDON – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to spread at the end of October 2021 from the province of Gauteng, the richest and most industrialized in South Africa, and from there by the end of November it spread to the other seven provinces of the country and in two regions of Botswana.

This is the first reconstruction of the beginnings of the spread of the Omicron variant in Africa, published in the prestigious journal Nature by the group of Tulio de Oliveira, who works between the United States, in the global health department of the University of Washington in Seattle, and South Africa. , in the genetic sequencing facility at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban.

The route of the variant – The reconstruction was based on the analysis of the first 686 genetic sequences of the Omicron variant, 248 of which came from samples taken in Southern African countries and 438 from the other countries of the world in which the new variant was reported. “The spread of Omicron – write the authors of the research – is a threat especially in Africa, where only one in ten people has received two doses of the vaccine”.

The data also made it possible to reconstruct the reproduction number, i.e. the average number of people who were infected by an individual in a specific time: it was 2.7 between early November and early December. By December 16, the Omicron variant had already reached 87 countries, which have now become over one hundred countries, and 100,000 viral genomes have been collected and publicly available in the international database Gisaid.

The role of mutations – What makes the Omicron variant so contagious are the 30 mutations present in its Spike protein, i.e. in the protein that the virus uses to attach itself to cells, alongside the ability to escape neutralizing antibodies generated by both vaccines and infection.

However, the researchers note that their observations are based only on the first sequences and that more research is needed to better understand the characteristics that allow the variant to be transmitted so easily.