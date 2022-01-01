World

the study of South Africa and the end of the Covid tunnel – Il Tempo

The Omicron variant helps defend against the “cousin” Delta. At the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, researchers performed a study on 13 blood samples from people who had been vaccinated or recovered from Covid and analyzed the immune response by making them come into contact with different variants. And here’s the good news reported by the NY Times: antibodies produced during an Omicron infection protected against a subsequent Delta infection. If Omicron becomes even more dominant in the real world, this could lead to a less terrible future, even if there is a more lethal variant than the one discovered in Africa in the past few weeks.

In the short term, Omicron is expected to create a wave of cases that will strain economies and healthcare systems around the world. But in the long run, new research suggests that an Omicron-dominated world may have fewer hospitalizations and deaths than one in which Delta continues to rage. Talking about the study is Alex Sigal, virologist of the South African laboratory: “Omicron will probably push the Delta away. It will be a good thing, we are seeing something we can live with more easily and that will bother us less than the previous variants “.

Independent scientists have said the results of the South African experiment, although preliminary, are valid. Carl Pearson, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the findings are consistent with what is happening now in England: “Omicron comes and grows rapidly and for Delta comes decline.” Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, said he was seeing the same results in Connecticut: “We are seeing Omicron increase exponentially as Delta cases are declining. This suggests to me that Omicron is overtaking Delta, leaving them less at risk if they take the Delta later. All this brings down the Delta cases. “

