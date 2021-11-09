The study: sleep that is good for the heart begins between 10pm and 11pm – Chronicle

Rome, November 9, 2021 – I.sleep that is good for the heart is the one that begins between 22 and 23. The recommendation comes from one study just published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, official journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). It seems that if you start sleeping before 10pm or after 11pm, the cardiovascular risk goes up.

Well, it emerged that compared to those who went to sleep between 22 and 22.59, those who, on the other hand, went to bed at midnight or later presented a risk 25% greater cardiovascular; while the risk was 24% higher for those who went to bed before 10 pm. “Our study – explained David Plans of the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom – indicates that the best time to go to bed is a specific time in our natural sleep / wake cycle 24 hours and that any deviation from the circadian rhythm could be harmful to health. The riskiest time is after midnight, probably because going to bed so late reduces the chances of being exposed to the morning light which is important for resetting our internal clock. “









The study of 88 thousand people

This is a large study that involved over 88,000 individuals with an average age of 61, whose sleep habits were monitored objectively by having them wear an accelerometer for several days to measure their activity and the times of waking and falling asleep.

A six-year observation

“The results of the study – explained Plans – suggest that going to bed too early or too late could destabilize the body’s internal clock, with adverse effects on cardiovascular health”. Experts kept the sample below observation for nearly six years on average; in the follow up period the researchers recorded in 3172 individuals cardiovascular problems of various types (from heart attack to stroke, heart failure etc.).