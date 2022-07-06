The study that ensures that doing a lot of exercise during the weekend “is as good as distributing it throughout the week”

Drafting

BBC News World

38 minutes

image source, Getty Images Caption, “People who engage in recommended levels of physical activity may experience the same benefit whether sessions are spread out over the week or concentrated on fewer days,” the study notes.

A lot of exercise on the weekend provides the same health benefits as spreading physical activity throughout the week, according to a new study.

US researchers analyzed data from more than 350,000 people to see how well those who are especially active on the weekends and who are known in English as “weekend warriors” or weekend warriors.

The 350,978 adults reported their physical activity in the US National Health Interview Survey from 1997 to 2013. The participants’ data was then linked to the National Death Index through December 31, 2015.

The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, suggest that it’s the type and total amount of exercise that counts, not how many sessions you complete.

“Adults who engage in 150 minutes or more of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (or 75 minutes of vigorous activity) per week may experience similar health benefits, whether sessions are spread out over the week or concentrated in one weekend,” the study authors note.

Compared to physically inactive participants, active participants (both weekend warriors and regularly active) had lower mortality rates.

“Thus, people who engage in recommended levels of physical activity may experience the same benefit, whether sessions are held throughout the week or that concentrate on fewer days“, adds the study.

Many of the participants in the US study logged the recommended amount of exercise in one week. But some concentrated it in one or two sessions instead of spacing it out.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Brisk walking counts as moderate-intensity exercise.

150 moderate or 75 vigorous minutes

A guide published by the NHS, the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, recommends carrying out at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise.

Some examples of such exercise are a brisk walk, a moderate effort bike ride, or playing doubles in tennis.

Another option would be to do 75 minutes of vigorous activitysuch as running, swimming, or playing a game of soccer.

The NHS also notes that people should do some kind of physical activity every dayincluding strengthening exercises, and try not to sit still for long periods of time.

Strengthening exercises include yoga, pilates, and heavy gardening.

The list of very vigorous exercises that can be done in short, intense “bursts” and that can help you achieve recommended levels of physical activity includes:

high intensity interval training

image source, Getty Images Caption, The study authors studied data from more than 350,000 adults in the United States.

What does moderate intensity exercise mean?

“This large study suggests that when it comes to exercise, it doesn’t matter when you do it,” said Joanne Whitmore, a cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation.

“The most important thing is to get physical activity first.”

“Whether you exercise over the weekend or spread it out throughout the week, aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week,” Whitmore added.

“Exercise can improve your health and reduce the risk of heart and circulatory diseases such as heart attack and stroke.”