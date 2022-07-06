Health

The study that ensures that doing a lot of exercise during the weekend “is as good as distributing it throughout the week”

“People who engage in recommended levels of physical activity may experience the same benefit whether sessions are spread out over the week or concentrated on fewer days,” the study notes.

A lot of exercise on the weekend provides the same health benefits as spreading physical activity throughout the week, according to a new study.

US researchers analyzed data from more than 350,000 people to see how well those who are especially active on the weekends and who are known in English as “weekend warriors” or weekend warriors.

The 350,978 adults reported their physical activity in the US National Health Interview Survey from 1997 to 2013. The participants’ data was then linked to the National Death Index through December 31, 2015.

The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, suggest that it’s the type and total amount of exercise that counts, not how many sessions you complete.

