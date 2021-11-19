The study that promotes the electric car: it saves a thousand euros a year

An electric car saves a thousand euros a year for the same distance (10 thousand km.) Compared to the same petrol model. This is what is claimed by a study carried out by Otovo, a Norwegian company that deals with the installation of photovoltaic systems for the residential sector. The analysis compared the average annual consumption of an electric car (powered by the solar energy produced by the roof of the house) with the corresponding version with a petrol engine, trying to verify the impact on the portfolio of both options. In particular, Otovo considered the costs for each kilometer traveled, both with electricity generated by the sun and with gasoline, together with the prices of this fuel for each country in which it operates (Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Poland).

From the data collected, it emerges that in Italy charging an electric car with a photovoltaic system is 14 times cheaper than refueling with petrol. This result is the best of the sample tested. Spain follows, where solar energy costs 12 times less than fossil fuel, while in France and Germany the ratio in favor of electric cars drops to 11. he electric car is 9 times higher than petrol and, on a par with Norway and Sweden, where recharging is 8 times cheaper than full gasoline.

According to the study, users of an electric car powered by solar energy incur a cost per kilometer of € 0.0084, while those who drive a car with an internal combustion engine are € 0.1176. Furthermore, thanks to the photovoltaic system, the users of solar self-consumption are not subjected to increases in electricity (as happened in recent months), but can count on a supply at a stable cost. These numbers translate into an annual expense of 1,176 euros for those traveling with a petrol car and 84 euros for the electric motorist who recharges at home with solar panels.

«This study – affirms Fabio Stefanini, general manager of Otovo Italia – confirms the role of energy self-consumption as a sustainable and profitable solution for the environment. The benefits are felt not only for domestic needs, but also for daily commuting. And they become even more tangible by associating the photovoltaic system with an accumulation system, capable of storing energy. So you can take it when you need it and, in the case of an electric vehicle, it allows you to recharge it even in the hours without light. We believe that the ecological transition is within everyone’s reach and we continuously work for this mission ».

Founded in Oslo in 2016, Otovo currently operates in Poland, Sweden, France and Spain. The company helps families use solar energy by installing solar panels on their roofs, managing the entire process, from planning to commissioning. According to Otovo, the investment manages to obtain an average annual return of 24%, offering a payback time of around 4 years.