The study: the fourth dose of vaccine is of little use – Chronicle

The fourth dose of Omicron vaccine does not convince those who have already started the administration. See Israel, even if just yesterday the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, opened the further cycle of injections. “Despite the increase in antibody levels, the fourth vaccine provides only partial defense against the virus,” Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the infectious disease unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, told the press. Initial research has been conducted on the new booster – vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection than the Micron. “

Preliminary results of the study raise strong questions about Israel’s decision to offer the fourth dose to its 60-plus-year-old population. The government claims that over 500,000 people have already received it and tries to defend its strategy to counter the advance of the Omicron strain. Nahman Ash, director of the Israeli health ministry, said yesterday morning, in a joint press conference with Health Minister and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that the study does not show that the fourth dose is a mistake: “It returns the level of antibodies to what was at the beginning of the third recall. This is of great importance, especially among the older population. “

However, Ash was also forced to admit that the work will be “considered”, despite the fact that the authorities are already discussing whether to expand the recall campaign for the fourth dose to a larger slice of the population.

On the further recall, Israel led the way, followed a few days ago by the United States. Yesterday – after the favorable position also expressed by countries such as Spain, Denmark and Hungary – came the ruling of the European Medicines Agency. “In people with severely weakened immune systems who have received 3 doses for primary vaccination – said the head of EMA’s vaccination strategy, Marco Cavaleri – it would be reasonable for public health authorities to consider administering a fourth dose”. The Agency also informed that the latest data provides reassurance on the use of mRna vaccines for Covid-19 during pregnancy.

