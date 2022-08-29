The style duel between millennial royalty and generation Z: this is how the codes are changing

For its part, Alexandra of Hanover (23) prefers casual to refined style, opting for loose waves and carefully tousled buns: the picture of unassuming elegance suitable for galas and large events. Lady Margaret Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s 20-year-old granddaughter, whose flowing hair exudes glamour, accompanies her on the side of naturalness.

In the field of fashion, the icons millennial par excellence would beatrice Y Eugenie of York, 34 and 32 years old, respectively. This summer we have been able to see Beatriz in a Topshop mini skirt with an Aztec motif print that we first saw her wear while shopping in Chelsea in 2014. For her part, Eugenia’s wrap dresses are always a guarantee of success at Ascot. The two sisters share their devotion to the British designer Erdemwhose classic silhouettes and sinuous prints give us a good dose of glamor in the purest old school style.

All these elements are light years away from the Z generation, whose concept of retro refers to the early 2000s. Camille Gottliebthe granddaughter of Grace Kelly 24, is a big fan of printed headscarves, bucket hats from Jacquemus and the famous Saddle de Dior, something that reminds us much more of the heyday of Paris Hilton than the classic icons that the York sisters are inspired by.

at 18, Lady Louise Windsor he is still looking for his own style. But Prince Edward’s daughter, who is starting her English studies at St. Andrews this year, is developing his own personal recipe using the concept of elegance of the rest of royals of his generation. His is a rather carefree style and his wardrobe is full of plain colored suits and discreet dresses.

A month ago she appeared at Crathie Kirk accompanied by her father wearing celestially embellished pearl earrings from Harris Reed x Missoma, quite a status symbol among her peers. However, the silk dress of Ghost that he wore at the Platinum Jubilee mass was undoubtedly millennial. Surely he was inspired by his mother, Sophia of Wessexwhen opting for such a sophisticated piece.

And now it’s the boys’ turn. The millennials like Prince William (40) are comfortable turning to time-tested classics, but they are introducing more and more variations to the tradition from which they start. Guillermo lately is synonymous with blazers velvets paired with turtleneck sweaters, while Prince Harry has switched to roll-neck shirts and beige chinos since he’s been in the United States.

On the other side of the ring, the princes of generation Z are not afraid to delve fully into the world of fashion. So much so that Prince Nicholas of Denmark (22) has traded his military uniform for a runway career. After signing with Scoop, the modeling agency with which she works Cara DelevingneNicolás has paraded for Dior, Burberry Y Rain’sIn addition to appearing in the February issue of Vogue Scandinavia. So there is no one who coughs.

