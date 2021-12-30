The style icons of the Italians

Celebrities have always shaped and influenced fashion and trends. There are even those who have called them “the first influencers” because, like the latter, they are able to bring the attention of millions of people to a brand or a specific item of clothing.

After that Zendaya showed up at the Oscars ceremony in a yellow Valentino dress, searches for that color grew by 222% in less than 24 hours on the Lyst website, the premium shopping app with over 150 million users. Singer Dua Lipawearing a Versace suit to the Grammys led to a 245% increase in page views for the brand.

But it’s not just women who move the ranks of fashion. The South Korean singer Kai – best known as a member of EXO – has partnered with Gucci to create a capsule collection using a teddy bear as a leitmotif. After going on sale in April, the collection sold out almost immediately and online searches for Gucci increased by 264%. Another muse of the Florentine maison is certainly Harry Styles. The green feather boa worn by the singer during the 2021 Grammys led to an increase in searches of more than 1500% in just 48 hours. Not only that, during his performance, he wore a leather suit, which made searches for men’s leather pants grow by 100% in less than 24 hours.

N.Peal, the British luxury brand that supplies cashmere products from Mongolia for men and women, asked the Semrush research group to draw up a report on the most influential figures in fashion in the world. After all, N.Peal has always believed in the power of celebrities when it comes to influencing contemporary fashion. The brand’s first boutique, in London’s iconic Burlington Arcade, has seen among its customers some of the most pioneering fashion figures in the world, from Sophia Loren to Marilyn Monroe, passing through the princess Grace of Monaco.

The analysis is based on the number of monthly searches for the “style” of 266 celebrities. The countries analyzed were: Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA and Canada.

Billie Eilish was crowned the celebrity you most want to emulate, appearing on all charts except Ireland. The singer is also number one in Italy with 720 monthly searches. Her eclectic style made of oversized mix and match garments, as well as her grunge interpretation of the fifties pin up, have conquered the whole world, so much so that she has earned the cover of British Vogue. The cover, released in June, caused online searches for corsets to increase by 74% in just two days. And after wearing latex pants to her album release party in July, searches for similar items increased by 147%.

It follows Hailey Bieber with 260 searches per month in Italy and the presence in nine of the rankings drawn up. The dress worn last July by Alessandra Rich led to an increase in searches for bicycles in velvet and lace by 168% in 48 hours. As for your husband Justin Bieber, her style choices have included some of this year’s most loved trends and products. The singer has recently become the face of Balenciaga and supporter of ERL, an emerging brand from Venice Beach. Without forgetting his brand: Drew. Kendall Jenner ranks third (260 monthly searches in Italy), becoming the trendiest figure among the Kardashian and learn in the top ten of eight countries. Kim (ranked fourth globally) and Kylie appear seven and five times, respectively.

Complete the global top five, the singer Ariana Grande, followed by the influencer Emma Chamberlain. Inevitable in the ranking is Rihanna. After the announcement of the engagement with A $ AP Rocky, every appearance on the red carpet and every stolen shot turns into a business opportunity. Within 48 hours of posting their photos on the set of a music video in New York, searches for clothing for Rihanna, including “corset top” and “leather bustier top” collectively increased by 86%. Those of shearling coats grew by 72%. Rocky, wearing a trucker hat and black combat boots, also saw a 21% and 43% increase in searches, respectively.

They earn the last three places in the ranking, the actress Léa Seydoux, the model Kaia Gerber (daughter of the iconic Cindy Crawford with whom he has just signed a campaign for Missoni) e Bella Hadid, whose style was twice as popular as that of his sister Gigi.

Let’s move on to the men’s ranking. Harry Styles earns the first place globally, appearing in all the top ten lists, but for Italy it stops only in second place with 390 monthly searches. To beat him is the athlete David Beckham with 590 monthly searches (third place overall). In second position A $ AP Rocky (260 monthly searches in Italy, fourth place), beaten in Italy by the other half of a “power couple” that is Justin Bieber (320 monthly searches).

Rappers still seem to be an important driving force for fashion, thanks to the boom in the street style phenomenon. Together with Rocky, they appear in fact Eminem (210 monthly searches, fifth place in Italy) e Chris Brown (fifth place overall).

Except for the actor Ryan Gosling (140 monthly searches) and the DJ Armin van Buuren (90 monthly searches), the Italian ranking is made up of sports personalities, such as Sergio Ramos (140 searches), Cristiano Ronaldo (110 searches) and Roberto Mancini (110 searches). The global ranking instead sees more attention for the stars of the big screen with Ryan Reynolds And Daniel Craig (the last 007) respectively in fourth and tenth position.

The top ten trend figures for men’s fashion in Italy