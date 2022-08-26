The style of skirt that Jennifer Aniston used to wear has returned to our lives

Half measures do not seem to have a place this season. Against the minimalism that many firms propose with black and white thanks to monochromatic looks, there is the madness of daring prints and shades such as pink, the standard of the current baptized as “Barbiecore”. And compared to the micro-miniskirt that firms like Miu Miu have insisted on us wearing in a concise way, the long skirt comes in contrast.

The latter has been described by many people as boring at the same time that it was adored by all those who wear the bohemian style as their flag. Unanimity was not reached with her and that is why she had been away from trends for a long time after her push in the 90s. But now many familiar faces have advocated her return, which is why we wanted to talk to you about the irremediable return of this garment to our lives.

Bohemian look with long skirt (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

It does not have much mystery, neither the way in which it is conceived nor its mode of use, and this is where its success lies.. Regarding the first, we can tell you that in general they are pieces that go to ground level, loose, with a medium or low waist -note their 90s reminiscence- and that they play both with the openings and with the wrinkled effects, the chains as a belt, buttons, elastics, pleats, colors and ruffles to convince with different historic formulas or with the simplest. In short, they should not lose their hippy essence.

Street style looks, one of them with a long skirt (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

On how to wear them there is not much to add either because anything is good for you. Though if we must choose the best companions we have it very clear: the basics. The so-called ‘tank top’ – a key piece this summer that is nothing more than a short, plain and sleeveless t-shirt fitted to the body – is essential when wearing a long skirt because they fit perfectly. The same happens with shirts, which can be tied at the waist, thus enhancing the area and, therefore, elongating the figure; and with the sweaters, essential if you want to continue squeezing this garment come autumn.

You will find inspiration by pulling archives if you are from generation Z or unlocking memories if you were aware of what was happening in the late 90s. It was then that two icons of the time such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston wore them non-stop. Specific examples: the first one gave us a valuable style lesson with the costumes from the movie Big hopes aided by a matching green skirt with a shirt; and the second, in addition to becoming Rachel Green in friends where we saw her on several occasions, in some of her appearances at movie premieres in which she reproduced the canonical styling of the time: long A-line skirt, plain top that exposed her navel and flat-strap sandals.

Jennifer Aniston in a long skirt and white top (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

In fact, you will learn the most valuable lesson from the two actresses when choosing one type of skirt or another if you are in doubt when you are in the stores. If you have doubts about whether, instead of a design as humble as the 90’s air, dare with a more boho model or with one overloaded with ornaments, always choose the most sober alternative you find. The minimal option will never fail you and you can always add details about it if you think it is discreet, always trust less is more. In black, navy blue, white or in a caramel tone, it is a guarantee of success in any context.

Look with long tie dye skirt and white shirt (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

