The style of the Scorpio (the stars say it, and the stars say it)

The taste in fashion is one of the most curious personal attitudes in a person’s identity, starting – obviously – from celebrities. Tendencies, the fashion ones, which are often linked to “influences” as distant as they are fascinating, coming… from the planets. Those who are passionate about astrology know it: often the zodiac signs say a lot not only about the character – in a tendential way – of the reference person, but also about his approach to style. On October 23, the Sun has officially entered the sign of Scorpio, the eighth of the zodiac: ruled by the element of Water and by two planets, Mars and Pluto, it is the symbol of the process of continuous destruction and reconstruction, but also of emotional introspection. This leads people of the sign to seem particularly mysterious and often provocative, starting with their personal style.

Considered, in the common imagination, one of the most vindictive signs, in reality the Scorpio often reacts in this way to protect its more fragile side and, above all, the own public pride. It is therefore not surprising that so many stars born between October 23 and November 22 have one well defined style and, in many cases, of a particularly dark inclination: da Winona Ryder, queen of gothic-inspired looks of the 90s – and not only – to the singer Lorde. Fashion then, for Scorpio people is also a tool to provoke, with more sensual looks – just think of Kendall Jenner, or actress Scarlett Johansson – to the most striking ones, such as the more spectacular outfits sported over the years by Katy Perry and Björk.

The most representative colors

All the particularly dark colors suit the aura of mystery that surrounds the Scorpio people: black, of course, but also midnight blue, deep purple in shades of aubergine and burgundy, or forest green. But also red, in its most sanguine shades.

Kendall Jenner at the 2015 amfAR New York Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo

The reference brands

The dark and experimental side of Scorpio is well represented, without a shadow of a doubt, by designers like Rick Owens – who, moreover, belongs to this sign – and Gareth Pugh. But also from the minimalist sensuality, for every day, of Calvin Klein, and from the more provocative one of Dolce & Gabbana.

Tilda Swinton at the 2008 Oscars in Rick Owens Loading... Advertisements Jeff Kravitz

The must-have item of clothing

What can’t be missing in a Scorpio’s wardrobe? Obviously, any leather or eco-leather garment: a classic biker jacket, an oversized blazer, boots with a vertiginous heel, or even a miniskirt. And, why not, some fetish chic accessories.

Dolce & Gabbana

The symbolic shoe

A shoe with heel, platform or stiletto, with long (but also very long) lacing to the slave: to be the protagonist of the look, leaving the legs uncovered, or to be kept more or less hidden, with wide and moving trousers.

The Attic

Here are the stars of Scorpio and the most representative looks of their sign.