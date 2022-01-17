the stylist loved by stars and cinema I iODonna

T.all the savoir faire by Nino Cerruti, who died at 91, will live forever in his great photo album entitled Celebrity. In almost all the shots, there is his proud gaze, the vision, the elegance. And there are his hugs, always generous, lavished on most sensational stars in the history of cinema that he himself dressed.

The biography of “Signor Nino”, as he has long been called by “his”, is much more than the description given by theEncyclopédie de la Mode: “He is the most French of the Italian designers”. Originally from Biella, he inherited the family business at a very young age, which he started driving at the age of 20 in 1950. And from there he never gave up a second. He had launched young designers who later became very famous (such as Giorgio Armani). Coco Chanel loved her pants. He devised the first deconstructed jacket made, in the seventies. He dressed supermodels, from Helena Chistensen to Naomi Campbell. He even became Cavaliere del Lavoro and official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team. But there is much more: Nino Cerruti was first of all a generous entrepreneur.

The stars that Nino Cerruti has dressed

Trendsetter, visionary, scholar and tireless worker. He was someone who did not just dress, but looked beyond, into the soul that lies behind pure matter. And he ended up dialoguing with the script and creating masterpieces beyond the films, characters within characters. Perhaps for this reason he was much loved by the stars, for his generosity. Yet Nino Cerruti had always approached the world of cinema on tiptoe, with a lot of instinct. He read the scripts, studied the sets and imagined the character beyond the costume.

Kathleen Turner’s plunging necklines The jewel of the Nile, Richard Gere in Pretty Woman, Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas in Basic Instinct. They are his work. But we could list a myriad of them, and they are all incredible. By Anthony Hopkins ne The silence of the lambs, a Marcello Mastroianni in Ready-to-wear, passing through Tom Hanks in Philadelphia, Harrison Ford in Air Force One And Frantic. And even Tom Cruise in Eyes wide shut. He also became friends with Jack Nicholson, whom he dressed in 1995 in dozens of black suits for The Crossing Guard. “I kept the factory open at night because he wanted everything to be ready in a week, ”he later revealed.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

«I like actors: they are never conventional characters. Often fragile but passionate and exciting ». So he declared in 2016, on the occasion of the launch of an exhibition in Tokyo that celebrated his relationship with the history of cinema. Cinema was simply another aspect of his ontological vision of fashion. The truth is that Nino Cerruti saw fashion as part of a whole, like the expression of a substance. The same one dreams are made of. The one that needs a soul to fly, like hers.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED