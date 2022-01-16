The Subaru Forester 2022 arrives in dealerships

ALREADY DELIVERED – Also for the Subaru Forester it’s time for the classic restyling that takes place more or less in the middle of the life cycle of a model to keep it updated and competitive. After announcing it in mid-2021 (here the news), now the renewed version of the Japanese SUV arrives in dealerships and therefore the new one has been released price list (see at the bottom of the page).

CHANGES OUTSIDE AND IN – Like any self-respecting mid-career update for Subaru Forester 2022 there are some cosmetic changes. In this case, the designers of the house of the Pleiades mainly intervened on the front, where the grille, the headlights and the fascia were redesigned. The body is available in these color variants: Cascade Green Silica, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Autumn Green Metallic. Inside the passenger compartment, the new multimedia system makes its debut, visible on an 8 ”screen and compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, as well as with the“ gestures ”that can also be used to change the air conditioning parameters.

THE ADAS – The renewed Subaru Forester has several new driving assistance systems within the EyeSight Driver Assist “package”, which can count on new hardware. In total there are 11 safety systems, including three new ones, such as the automatic emergency steering, the adaptive cruise control that keeps the car in the center of the roadway, the braking system, which now offers expanded support to avoid collisions intersections, and the Driver Monitoring System, facial recognition technology that alerts the driver of fatigue or distraction, as well as automatically adjusting seat settings, rear-view mirror angles and climate preferences.

HYBRID BOXER – Built on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the Subaru Forester is offered with S-AWD permanent all-wheel drive with Active Torque Vectoring (torque is distributed according to driving conditions), a true trademark of the house, in combination with the four-cylinder petrol engine e-Boxer of 2 liters with direct injection associated with an electric motor positioned inside the Lineartronic transmission, for a total power of 150 HP. It is therefore a system full hybrid The user can choose between three different driving modes, including fully electric. When stationary, or at low speeds, it is the only electric motor that powers the vehicle, and, depending on the conditions, it can proceed in EV mode for distances ranging up to about 1.6 km, with a maximum speed of 40 km / h. At medium speeds, the power is combined by both the electric motor and the thermal engine, while at high speeds (on the motorway) it is the only thermal unit that powers the vehicle while charging the battery.

