The subject of the detained technical assistant splashes Juan Reynoso

The Cruz Azul board does not explain how the Peruvian coach was not aware of the situation of his former assistant.

There are strange days in Blue Cross. With my mind set on next Saturday’s match for matchday 14 of the Closure 2022 in view of Chivas from Guadalajarafrom the club and part of the coaching staff still do not believe what happened last Tuesday when the former technical assistant of the team was arrested by the authorities.

From the column San Cadilla, of the Reforma newspaper, they went much further and published this Thursday that the directors and the noble zone of the Cooperative have in the “point of view” a John Reynoso. Not because of the elimination of Concachampions nor because of any indication of complicity with his former assistant, but because of the ignorance of an ongoing investigation with a person with whom he worked since his time in Puebla.

“I shouted urgently at my Ear at the Cooperative, who gladly told me that despite being the coach who gave the club the coveted ninth star, Reynoso is in the crosshairs. But wow! do not think badly, not of the Mexican Justice, but of the Cooperative and the club, because they do not understand how the Peruvian was not aware of the investigation that hangs over his former aide-de-camp.“, part of the information is read.

This would be one of the reasons that the corridors of La Noria have an even greater tension after what happened. Reynoso would have been informed at the end of the tie against Pumas of the arrest of Joaquin ‘N’and together with the club, gave the green light to inform the public of the facts through a statement.

Defense is at your own expense.

As reported by ESPN today, relatives and associates of Joaquín ‘N’ They affirmed that the legal defense of the accused will be at their own expense. once Cruz Azul disassociated itself from the situation while making itself available to the competent authorities to provide any type of help to resolve the case.

