The subject that Julia Roberts does not want to talk about with her children to “not make a mess”

Julia Roberts has been married since 2002 to Danny Moder, a cameraman he met on the set of ‘The Mexican’, a film in which he starred alongside Brad Pitt. During their marriage, they have had twins named Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14.

Little by little, it seems that he is lifting the veto to talk about his private life, since he has always been very hermetic about it. Now, her children are teenagers and have even appeared in different galas and the actress publishes photos of them on social networks.

The star is a devoted mother concerned about her children’s education. sons, but there is one aspect that he does not want to teach you anything about. The 54-year-old actress has said that she is concerned about advising them on beauty issues for “don’t mess them up“.

“It’s an interesting topic, because you don’t want to confuse them,” he explained. “You don’t want them to find out about something that would be better if they didn’t,” she warned. Roberts, in this way, is cautious about imposing a vision of appearance on them in a world of which she is a muse thanks to her collaborations with different aesthetic care brands.

Similarly, he questions their clothing, believing that it is better that they make their own decisions, according to the Daily Express.

However, in 2017 she did point out to People that this does not mean that they neglect their hygiene: “As long as everyone smells good and has a smile on their face, that is a beauty regimen!”

Julia Roberts stars in a new series in which she looks unrecognizable

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn will marry in ‘gaslit’, your new project. This political thriller places its events in the middle of the 70s when the Watergate case broke out. Based on true events, the series will show how Julia Roberts’ character, Martha Mitchell, makes her way through a male-controlled and highly misogynistic society. She was the first person to publicly denounce the Watergate scandal.

To do this, the actress underwent a characterization job and in the trailer she appears with a hairstyle according to the time, covered in lacquer and somewhat bulky, presenting a southern air.

