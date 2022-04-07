The substitutes that sound to relieve Frank Vogel in the Lakers

Frank Vogel’s stage in the Los Angeles Lakers seems to come to an end. The former coach of the Indiana Pacers would be far from continuing on the Los Angeles bench for next season, after the gold and purple franchise was left without playing the play in and, therefore, without possibilities of participating in the postseason. In the offices they are already shuffling names to relieve him.

The ‘coach’ from New Jersey has not met the expectations placed on some Lakers who bet heavily on free agency to be able to win their eighteenth champion ring. The incorporations of Rusell Westbrook goes transfer and Carmelo Anthony It seemed to put LeBron James’ team as a candidate for the Finals, which has not been the case.

For this reason, several names have already come to the fore that emerge strongly to relieve the former 2020 champion. The first is that of Quin Snyder, coach of the Utah Jazz, who are fifth in the Western Conference. As Jake Fischer reports in Bleacher Report.

At the moment, Snyder stands out on these types of rumors, as he explained in Salt Lake Tribune: “My focus is on our guys and our team. And like I said, addressing hypotheticals in these kinds of questions in any way that I feel is disrespectful.“Precisely they are already as a substitute for Gregg Popovich in the San Antonio Spurs before a possible retirement. His knowledge of the house (they entered the 2011-12 season as an assistant) is an added value.

The other candidate who can occupy the bench will be an old ‘acquaintance’ and rival like Doc Rivers which, reports the same medium, does not have the full confidence of the franchise. The one who was a Clippers, Hawks, Knicks or Spurs player has already beaten those from LA in the 2008 Finals.

the next course points to the fact that there will be a new tenant at the Staples Center who will take over from a Frank Vogel which had previously been renewed. Injuries and the complicated sporting situation in recent weeks have forced a change to stay among the strongest teams in the league and in the Western Conference.