The Suburbs in the Center. From Sunday 22 to Saturday 28 August the campini in via Pierin del Vaga at Cep become an open-air cinema

PISA – It starts on Sunday 22 with “I stop when I want”, The hilarious comedy signed by Sydney Sibyl, and continue the next day with “The beauty and the Beast” in the version of 2017 with Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor. After the preview of last July, the “Festival” goes live: from 22 to 28 August, strictly under the stars, the appointment is at Cep, in the Gardens of via Pierin del Vaga. At 9.30 pm the start of the projections but before and after the refreshment point will also be in operation and the animators at work to involve the little ones in many fun games.

Every evening, for a week, a different film: in addition to the two mentioned in the programming there are also “Guardians of the Galaxy“(Tuesday 24), ”Sister Act “(Wednesday 25),”8 Mile” (Thursday 26), ”The man of the Labyrinth” (Friday 27) and ”welcome to the South“(Saturday 28). The goal is clear: “This is one of the first actions we plan to implement to bring the suburbs back to the city center, upgrading them not only from the point of view of basic maintenance and furnishings, but also from the point of view of cultural and social gathering initiatives.” explains the President of the Health Society Gianna Gambaccini, councilor for social policies of Municipality of Pisa. Precisely for this reason Palazzo Gambacorti has allocated 10 thousand euros and entrusted them to the SdS which has prepared a public notice won by Cineclub Arsenale, organizer of the Cep minifestival.

“This project is, at the same time, a beautiful point of arrival and departure – explains the Municipal Councilor for Culture Pierpaolo Magnani – the idea of ​​bringing cinema, theater and art, in fact, has been a guideline on which I have tried to work since the first settlement, but unfortunately the pandemic has not inevitably slowed us down. Now we plan to start again, but you will come to realize a more organic and structured program in the next ones because the decor of the suburbs certainly passes from the flowerbeds and sidewalks, but also from the possibility of experiencing your own neighborhood in a more beautiful and profound way, sharing moments of leisure and collective joy“

There are also recreational activities for the little ones. Advice? “Bring a blanket or a pillow – the organizers explain – it will be even more beautiful to watch the cinema under the stars“