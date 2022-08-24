The success for decades of Peugeot cars in the cinema

But not only the great French filmmaker has counted on Peugeot as another protagonist for his films. Harrison Ford, characterized as Dr. Richard Walken, was driving a 604 with his wife through Paris, reliving their honeymoon until the latter mysteriously disappeared in Roman Polanski’s ‘Frenzy’ (1988).

Another great scene of action and chases with a Peugeot as the protagonist happens in the film ‘Ronin’ (1998), with an exceptional cast in which Robert de Niro and Jean Reno stand out, in which the good guys, mounted on a 406, They chase the bad guys at full speed through various European cities. In this film you can also see other models such as the 306, the 405, the Partner and the 205.

Lately, the surprising ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017) shows a very special Peugeot, since it is a hybrid between a motorcycle and a futuristic car that the protagonist of the film, Ryan Gosling, chooses as a vehicle to move around the apocalyptic environment that draws the remake of the great film directed by Ridley Scott in 1982.

In other cinematography, the 604 starred in one of the last films of Yugoslav nationality ‘204-272’. Peugeot is also present in the pilgrimage to Mecca of the Franco-Moroccan ‘Le Grand Voyage’ (2004), aboard the 405 or the Iranian ‘The Sun shines the same for Everyone’ (2006), where a family begins a journey in a 405 Break in search of a miracle that will cure the seriously ill father.

In our cinema Peugeot has also enjoyed important roles. The elegance of Arturo Fernández rivaled that of the 404 in ‘El Relicario’ (1970), co-starring Carmen Sevilla, while in ‘Torrente 3: el protector’ (2005) a hilarious chase with Jesulín de Ubrique and Santiago Segura himself made jump several 205 and Partner in the air.

Likewise, the brand has also adapted to the new audiovisual platforms and its presence is habitual in different successful Spanish series in recent times. For example, in ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ you can see both the unmistakable front of the 402 and the luxurious silhouette of the 601.