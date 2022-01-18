the success of backwards compatibility has helped in the preservation of video games – Nerd4.life

Interviewed by TechRadar, Jason Ronald, the Director of Project Management at Xbox, talked about how the success of the backward compatibility helped in the preservation of video games, becoming a kind of manifesto for the entire industry.

Ronald said his team learned a great deal from making the project, from different technical issues related to running old games on new generation hardware, to legal problems to republish them. According to him, the entire industry should make a joint effort for preservation.

Ronald: “I think over the course of this program we’ve learned a lot about game preservation, whether it’s technical decisions, how games are actually put in the catalog, how we sign contracts and manage licenses and whatnot. I think it’s actually useful not just for us, but for the entire industry to understand what can be done to preserve video games in the next few years.“

Ronald he also disclosed that Xbox Series X and S they were built with backwards compatibility in mind and said the same philosophy will apply to future machines.

Ronald: “When we designed the Xbox Series X and S, backward compatibility was one of the cornerstones right from the start and influenced the design of the silicon and hardware. We wondered how we could not only make the games run but make them better than they were. So absolutely, as we think about future devices and future platforms, we always look at what unique things we can do to improve or optimize these games.“

In short, despite Microsoft having declared the backward compatibility program concluded, precisely because of the problems described above, it is clear that it does not intend to withdraw and is preparing something about it for the future too (otherwise it would not talk about it so often).